Regional and national artists will be selling their one-of-a-kind creations in June during an online auction to benefit a local nonprofit.
Keep Golden Isles Beautiful’s UP/Recycled Art & More auction is set for June 15-18, with the proceeds going to benefit the nonprofit dedicated to keeping Coastal Georgia clean and green.
“We are grateful to the wonderful artists and businesses donating their amazing creations and offerings to this fundraiser and encourage folks to share the auction on social media, allowing as many to bid and participate as possible,” said Lea King-Badyna, executive director of Keep Golden Isles Beautiful.
The online event will feature art and furniture made from items that otherwise could have been discarded, but instead were crafted into something new and special, King-Badyna said.
There will also be some local restaurant gift cards, outdoor experiences and more offered by local vendors, she said.
“Funds raised further KGIB’s litter prevention, waste reduction, recycling, community greening, water resource awareness and education efforts and programs in the Golden Isles,” King-Badyna said.
For more information, contact Keep Golden Isles Beautiful at info.kbgib@gmail.com or call 912-279-1490.