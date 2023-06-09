Regional and national artists will be selling their one-of-a-kind creations in June during an online auction to benefit a local nonprofit. 

Keep Golden Isles Beautiful’s UP/Recycled Art & More auction is set for June 15-18, with the proceeds going to benefit the nonprofit dedicated to keeping Coastal Georgia clean and green. 

Mayor take Pinova to task for fire, calls for accountability

Brunswick Mayor Cosby Johnson’s address to the Democratic Women at a luncheon on Thursday carried a strong message of unity, but he didn’t shy away from putting Pinova on the spot, calling for accountability from the company following a massive fire at its L Street plant in April.

Rep. Townsend to serve on study committee

One of Glynn County’s freshman legislators has been named to a committee that will study the feasibility of allowing high school students to begin working toward careers earlier.