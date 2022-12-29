Chipper
Volunteers at Keep Golden Isles Beautiful’s Bring One for the Chipper event last January help recycle Christmas trees.

 The Brunswick News/File

Now that the presents are gone and those fir trees are starting to dry up and shed their needles, Keep Golden Isles Beautiful invites the public to responsibly dispose of Christmas trees during the Bring One for the Chipper event.

Until Jan. 8, drop off this year’s trees at Goodyear Park, 2209 Parkwood Drive; Howard Coffin Park, 1430 Lanier Blvd.; Orange Park, 2216 Reynolds St.; Golden Isles Wood Products, 2950 Altama Ave.; at 1913 Old Demere Road; New Jesup Highway Winn Dixie, 5420 New Jesup Highway; Fire Station No. 6, 3320 U.S. 17; and Tidelands Nature Center at 100 S. Riverview Drive.

