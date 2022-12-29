Now that the presents are gone and those fir trees are starting to dry up and shed their needles, Keep Golden Isles Beautiful invites the public to responsibly dispose of Christmas trees during the Bring One for the Chipper event.
Until Jan. 8, drop off this year’s trees at Goodyear Park, 2209 Parkwood Drive; Howard Coffin Park, 1430 Lanier Blvd.; Orange Park, 2216 Reynolds St.; Golden Isles Wood Products, 2950 Altama Ave.; at 1913 Old Demere Road; New Jesup Highway Winn Dixie, 5420 New Jesup Highway; Fire Station No. 6, 3320 U.S. 17; and Tidelands Nature Center at 100 S. Riverview Drive.
KGIB is also collecting Christmas lights to be recycled at Old City Hall, 1229 Newcastle St. from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 9-12.
This is the 25th anniversary of the event, Lea King-Badyna, executive director of Keep Golden Isles Beautiful, told The News.
“Last year we collected 4,278 trees at 128,340 pounds and 321 pounds of string lights,” King-Badyna said.
The string lights are recycled by a company in Texas, and the trees are turned into biofuel, mulch and fish habitats, she added.
KGIB also has free tree seedlings to give out at the organization’s office, which is also in Old City Hall.
“For many local families, this annual recycling activity is a holiday tradition that offers an easy solution for tree disposal and promotes a sustainable community,” she said.
KGIB suggests picking real Christmas trees because they’re a renewable resource and aren’t manufactured via industrial processes. Nearly 98% of real Christmas trees sold in the U.S. are grown in the country, she said. Further, an estimated 40 million to 45 million Christmas trees are planted annually throughout North America, absorbing carbon dioxide, producing oxygen and supporting local economies.
For more information, on Bring One for the Chipper, contact KGIB at 912-279-1490 or info.kbgib@gmail.com.