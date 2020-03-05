There won’t be a red snapper season for recreational fishers this year in federal waters off the Georgia coast unless an amendment under consideration moves with the necessary quickness.
The South Atlantic Fishery Management Council, which manages fisheries in federal waters from North Carolina to the Florida Keys, is in its annual March meetings on Jekyll Island. The SAFMC committee on snapper and grouper aired a fair amount of vexation Wednesday as it came to red snapper and plans to speed up a planned stock assessment.
“There’s obviously a lot of sources of frustration about the situation we’ve got with red snapper,” said Spud Woodward, a fisheries biologist and former director of the state Department Natural Resources’ Coastal Resources Division. He said it can be hard to know where to focus efforts in this sort of situation.
“Concerns about the quality of the data that we use to estimate the catch, which will ultimately drive the next stock assessment, which is a whole other issue,” Woodward said.
One thing Woodward said concerns him is that discussions tend to come back around to the inadequacy of the data. He said they’ve got to work on the foundations of the ability to manage the fisheries. There was some talk among snapper/grouper committee members that there would always be a significant amount of problems with recreational reporting, because it’s would take too much money and too much effort to put into effect the sort of policies that would come close to guaranteeing reliable numbers.
Talk continued about what aspects of data collection and interpretation to eliminate — and what required keeping — in order to speed up a stock assessment that’s tentatively scheduled for early 2021 and will drive management of red snapper in the future. The full council is expected to take up the issue before the close of the week.
Kellie Ralston, speaking during the public comment period for the American Sportfishing Association, said her organization shared Woodward’s and others’ frustration with red snapper regulations in the South Atlantic.
“We certainly share and appreciate your frustrations and hopefully try to work harder and try to find some other alternatives to move forward with that,” Ralston said. “Definitely need Amendment 33 to move forward quickly so that there actually can be a three-day season, and we support (Southeast Fisheries Science Center Science and Research Director) Clay (Porch)’s and (SAFMC fishery biologist) Myra (Brouwer)’s proposal of looking at stripped-down issues for an expedited stock assessment.”
“I don’t think that precludes a more in-depth stock assessment in the future, but I think addressing a couple key terms will really help you get to where you want to be.”
Regarding Amendment 33, under the 2020 red snapper season calculation, there’s an assumption of 1,000 red snapper harvested recreationally outside the federal season, so the 29,656 fish limit declines by 1,000 to compensate. The rate of the 2019 season turned out to be around 9,935 fish caught every day for the five days.
At that rate, it would justify a possible three-day season to stay under the annual catch limit, or ACL. However, since the ACL is supposed to be met in three days, there will be no recreational fishing season for red snapper this year in regional waters unless the council approves Amendment 33.
The SAFMC discussed Amendment 33 at the Jekyll meeting in 2019, with the central issue being maximizing good weather conditions after a problematic 2018 season. In December, the council decided not to change the start date for the commercial season, but removed the minimum number of days.
The agreed-to way forward, Preferred Alternative 2, removes the requirement specifying red snapper seasons in the South Atlantic would not open if projections would result in a season that’s three days or fewer. It also keeps the current standard of opening the commercial season on the second Monday in July. Amendment 33 is currently under secretarial review by NOAA Fisheries — also known as the National Marine Fishery Service — and needs to clear that step, along with rule-making, to go into implementation.
At the December SAFMC meeting in Wilmington, N.C, Rick DeVictor of NOAA Fisheries announced red snapper commercial landings, which reached 97 percent of the ACL in a season that ran from the second Monday in July to Aug. 30.
The 2019 recreational red snapper season went July 12-14, 19 and 20, and landings in the South Atlantic topped out at 49,674 fish, significantly shooting past the ACL of 29,656.
Stats show there were 204 charter boat red snapper landings in Georgia last year, and 2,039 from private boats. To protect confidentiality, Georgia headboat numbers are included with East Florida’s, which come to a total of 3,136. A head boat is when a charter goes out with several fishers aboard, but the fishers all pay for themselves instead of a group with a single payer.
Shrimp regulatory changes
While not official until the full council votes on the language, a change to shrimp fishery regulations regarding the storage of nets and other gear during cold days may be of assistance to area fishers, specifically when returning from an open fishery area with their catch.
Chip Collier, SAFMC deputy executive director for science and statistics, said that when SAFMC Vice Chairman Mel Bell got calls about this issue during a run of significantly cold days in early 2018, “he was getting complaints from some of the fishermen that they could no longer fish because they couldn’t transit back with their gear stored properly. So, they didn’t feel comfortable” going out and risking violating the gear storage regulations.
“So,” Collier said, “what we want to do is make sure we have regulations that’s workable for the fishermen, to make sure, one, that it’s enforceable, two, that it works with how boats actually operate today … how they operate coming back.”
He said it should work in that the appropriate gear storage will be visible by law enforcement vessels, so law enforcement doesn’t have to approach the fishing vessel.
The new language reads, “A vessel may transit in South Atlantic cold-weather areas while possessing brown shrimp, pink shrimp or white shrimp provided the vessel is in transit and fishing gear properly stowed. Transit means non-stop progression through an area with fishing gear properly stowed. Gear appropriately stowed means trawl doors in the rack — cradle — nets in the rigging tied down, and try net on the deck.”
The SAFMC meetings continue this morning at the Westin.