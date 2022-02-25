The growing popularity of pickleball in the Golden Isles has created some disputes over court use because of high demand.
That demand is likely to increase with the Glynn County Finance Committee’s recommendation at Thursday’s special called meeting to hire a pickleball instructor for the county recreation department, which can only help the game grow in popularity.
Funding for the instructor will come from the recreation department’s operating budget.
It also recommended the recreation department receive $35,000 to pay for the July 4th fireworks display on St. Simons Island and that the county’s Special Olympics program be given $10,000 to support the program.
A public hearing will be held, most likely during the first meeting in April, to discuss fees at Neptune Park Fun Zone and other county parks. The meeting is expected to be a simple affirmation of the fees for the upcoming year.
Public safety items recommended for purchase include an oxygen generating system for $36,665 and a new ambulance at a cost of $235,000.
It is recommending Gateway Behavioral Services receive $227,200 in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act to support employee salaries.
A 16-foot by 80-foot freshwater fishing platform at Blythe Island Regional Park will be recommended at the upcoming county commission meeting. Construction of the $119,000 project is scheduled for this spring if approved by commissioners. Another $15,000 was recommended for drainage improvements at the park.
Agreements recommended include the renewal of lawn maintenance at the county courthouse and library.
A fourth-year renewal for landscaping on St. Simons Island at the three roundabouts, Sea Island Road and Lawrence Road for $40,600 was recommended.
Also recommended were:
• Funding in the amount of $41,300 for engineering and design for drainage improvements at the Village on St. Simons Island.
• A proposed sidewalk project at a cost of $814,685 that will run from Old Jesup Road to Community Road. It will be funded through allocations from the District 4 and at-large District 1 commissioners.