The head of Glynn County Recreation and Parks is fired up after residents criticized her department during a District 1 town hall meeting Tuesday.
“I took that excerpt, put in a (Microsoft) Word document and sent it out to the staff, and I said, ‘If this doesn’t fire you up to the best job possible to put the best programs and facilities out there, I don’t know what will,’” said department manager Lisa Gurganus.
“It was a good thing as it turned out. We’re already working on stuff, but it got me motivated to get it done.”
Two issues in particular, the poor condition of batting facilities and drainage issues at North Glynn Recreation Complex, were among the problems cited by residents.
Gurganus said drainage is a well-known complaint at the department and led to one tournament game cancellation in the past year.
“Things don’t drain that quickly around here in general,” Gurganus said.
Addressing the issue is an ongoing process, one that’s been in the works for quite a while, she said.
As to the batting cages, also criticized at the town hall, Gurganus said the recreation department will work on getting some proper batting cages at North Glynn. The county is working with a concept based on a batting pavilion at the Clarence Morgan Complex in Effingham County but needs money to pay for it.
Gurganus said the plan was to ask the Glynn County Commission for more money in the budget, but the proposed Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax 2021 may provide that funding if voters approve the one percent sales tax in a referendum slated for March 16.
Participating in recreation department sports leagues, providing feedback to the department and paying team dues and rental fees is the best way to contribute to the improvement of facilities, she said.
“I welcome any feedback anybody has,” Gurganus said. “Anything we can do better in any capacity, let us know. We want to step up and meet the community’s needs.”
Some criticism may not have been entirely founded, however. A complaint from a baseball coach about having to pay for the use of lights for after-dark practice in the baseball fields at North Glynn Recreation Complex falls in that category.
A small payment is involved, but it’s not for the use of lights.
The resident who took issue with the baseball field lights contrasted it with lights at the tennis courts, which can be activated by simply pressing a button.
Baseball fields are first come, first serve, but they can be reserved for blocks of time for a $25 fee. The lights at North Glynn are not on timers like the tennis court lights. To conserve energy and save money, the county doesn’t leave the baseball field lights on after dark unless someone has reserved a field.
So the county does not necessarily charge for the use of light, Gurganus explained, but to make sure the baseball field lights don’t get left on all night.
“This time of year, someone can still use the fields in the evening but because it’s not Daylight Saving Time, they do have to contact us to reserve and get the lights set,” Gurganus said.