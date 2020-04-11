The Georgia Department of Labor processed 390,132 claims in the past week — more than it did during the entire year of 2019.
When jobless benefits are paid next week, the check will include the $600 per person supplement from the federal government in an attempt to offset the economic unrest from the coronavirus outbreak. The added weekly payment will be on top of what the state pays laid off workers each week.
Jobless benefits in Georgia average 43 percent of a worker’s income and are capped at $365 a week. The federal payments will be retroactive to last week’s benefits and will continue through July.
More than $41 million in unemployment benefits were given to 168,319 Georgians last week, according to Department of Labor statistics. A majority of the new claims are from people in the accommodation and food service industries.
“Our claims numbers have tripled what they were a week before,” said Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler. “Thanks to the governor and his support of this agency, we have been able to automate much of this process by requiring employers to file on behalf of their employees, making this process much easier for Georgians to receive benefits.”
An employer-filed claim, if filed with no errors, should take less than a week to pay the employee. An individual claim, with no errors, can take up to 21 days to process and pay the claimant.
“We are working daily to increase the efficiency of our systems and update our resources on our website to assist applicants with the process,” Butler said.
People can go to the GDOL website at dol.georgia.gov to access applications, step-by-step instructions, and video tutorials on applying for unemployment.
With the huge volume of claims the agency is receiving, people are encouraged to use the online tools when possible.