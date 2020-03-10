An all-time record number of people are now employed in Georgia.
State Labor Commissioner Mark Buter said there are nearly five million jobs in Georgia, according to January labor statistics.
“Significantly outpacing last year’s numbers, January 2020 labor statistics are reporting record data across the board,” Butler said. “The number of Georgians employed is the highest ever, the number of unemployed is the lowest since 2001, and EmployGeorgia.com is now listing over 101,000 on-line jobs available for Georgians today.”
The all-time record unemployment rate remained unchanged at 3.1 percent, but it is 0.7 percentage points lower than a year ago. According to labor department statistics, the state had a record high 4.987 million employed residents to start the year. January showed an increase of 12,060 new jobs, an increase of 89,900 jobs since January 2019.
The fastest growing sectors were in trade, transportation and utilities, with 3,100 new jobs. The leisure/hospitality industry added 2,000 jobs. And education and health services added 1,800 jobs.
“January 2020 labor statistics continue to show a strong job market in Georgia,” Butler said. “We are seeing a record number of online jobs on EmployGeorgia.com giving us the highest two-month figure on record.”
The state posted more than 108,000 statewide job listings in January, up 10 percent from December and 22 percent from a year ago.
Labor department officials said the state is still seeing a “historically low number” of total unemployment claims.