The job outlook in the Brunswick region continues to set new records.
The three-county region of Brantley, Glynn and McIntosh counties set a record for jobs in June, according to a press release by Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler.
According to the preliminary numbers, the region posted monthly gains in jobs, labor force and employed residents. And the number of unemployment claims fell for the area.
“June was a very strong month for Georgia,” Butler said. “A number of local communities set records as the state added more than 20,000 jobs. Plus, we continued to add to our labor force and see the number of unemployment claims fall. Our local communities continue to prosper.”
The Brunswick region ended the month with 46,500 jobs, a new record high, according to the Department of Labor. The increase is 600 above the job total from a year ago. It’s also up 200 jobs from May’s record-setting total.
Brunswick also posted gains for jobs in private services. The unemployment rate is 3.7 percent, compared to a year ago when the rate was 4.1 percent. The number of unemployment claims fell in June by 24 percent and are down 22 percent from the same period last year.
Brunswick ended the moth with 52,536 employed residents, an increase of 144 in June.
The good news for job seekers is there were 481 active job postings in the Brunswick region at the Department of Labor’s online job listing service in June. The online job postings can be found at employgeorgia.com.