Lucy Brous never used to keep her door locked at Creative Frameworks, the business she has operated on Gloucester Street near its intersection with Albay Street since 2006.
Her customers sometimes call to make sure the doors will be unlocked when they arrive.
“I’ve been here a long time, and I’ve never had that problem before,” Brous said.
It’s a recent development driven largely by three violent crimes police allege were committed by homeless people in the area over the past month.
She is not the only downtown business owner concerned about the spate of violence and what it means for the commercial district they have been working hard to revitalize.
The first and most prominent of the three incidents of violence was the stabbing of Brous’ peer, Matthew Milburn, who owns Victorian Place Antiques just a block away. Brunswick police say a homeless man named Nathan Jeffery Cook used a shard of glass wrapped in Spanish moss to stab Milburn in the neck without provocation on Feb. 27 in the middle of the afternoon outside his store. Cook is facing a charge of aggravated assault.
On Sunday, Brunswick police allege a man named Troy Rogers III invaded an apartment in the 1700 block of Albany Street and sexually assaulted a minor. He was charged with rape and home invasion.
Just days later, on Wednesday, Brunswick police arrested Sean Williams and charged him with aggravated assault and robbery for allegedly stabbing a man to steal his bicycle near the intersection of Amherst and F streets.
All three incidents occurred just blocks from Brous’ business, and she says it’s time for the city to act. If that means closing or moving The Well, a day shelter and service provider for homeless people on Gloucester Street a few blocks from her business, then so be it, Brous said.
“There’s always been a bit of a homeless population,” Brous said, noting that homelessness is an issue nationwide.
She began framing in downtown Brunswick in 1979. In the 1980s, she was active in pushing for Main Street status and other steps to help make downtown a more inviting place.
Today downtown is in the middle of a renaissance, the same time the homeless population seems to have grown exponentially. Brous says that’s because of The Well.
“What The Well has done, it has created a magnet,” Brous said. “It’s set us back 20 years.”
She wants to help people who need it and want it. She also knows not all homeless people are violent or criminals. Most are genuinely seeking services to help them get back on their feet, she said.
Brous also knows the people who started The Well have goodness in their hearts and that they truly do want to help people. But at this point, it has become obvious to her that it’s not working, she said.
Brous has friends who hit hard times and sought services at The Well, but she said they didn’t get what they were looking for. That leaves more people wandering the streets with nowhere to go, she said.
It’s no longer just local folks, Brous said. Brous met a woman dropped off by police who brought her from Jesup just this week. It’s something that occurs far too often, Brous said.
Business is still good for Creative Frameworks, but she worries that will cease to be the case unless the city acts.
Brous said the commission has asked for input from business owners on the issue, held a summit to discuss the homelessness issue, and even shared their thoughts that The Well needs to move, but still nothing has happened.
Police do a good job with a short staff, she said, but Brous doesn’t think the officers should have to deal with calls every day and night for problems caused by vagrancy. The City Commission needs to step up, she said.
“The thing that is most disturbing to me is that I am not hearing any reassurance from the city,” Brous said.
Business is also good for Crawford Perkins, co-owner of SoGlo Guitar Gallery on Gloucester Street, but that doesn’t mean some of his patrons don’t have concerns.
“I have a couple of customers who won’t come downtown anymore,” Perkins said. “Yeah, I’m sure it does affect the business.”
He doesn’t want vagrancy and the threat of violence to negatively impact business further, he said.
Like Brous, he is seeing an increase of out-of-towners showing up on the streets. Most come for The Well, he said, which is only open in the afternoons. When it closes, people are left to their own devices, he said.
“It makes me worry for Safe Harbor,” Perkins said, referring to the shelter for teens next door. “It makes me worry for downtown.”
He thinks the city needs to figure out something to provide a 24-hour facility that offers services to help people get out of homelessness instead of just having a place where they can go for a few hours each day.
Keith Schroeder and his wife opened Schroeder’s Market across from the Brunswick Library on Gloucester Street earlier this year. So far, the business is thriving. He’s lived in a number of major cities where during times of economic development, as downtown Brunswick is experiencing, homelessness seems to spike.
While business around downtown grows amid a revitalization effort that is filling vacant buildings and seeing new businesses open, Schroeder has to think twice about how late his market stays open at night.
Schroeder said he and other business owners can help the police in many ways.
“On a very simple technology side, I think all of us should be pointing cameras to the street,” Schroeder said. “And my understanding is that the Brunswick Police Department has encouraged us to try to have a network of private cameras that bridge into their system, and to the degree that businesses are willing to participate in that, I think that’s a good step.”
Schroeder said he thinks the commission meetings he’s been to have produced productive conversations.
“I don’t feel the topic is being ignored,” he said. “I think there’s a leaning toward compassion, which is good, but it may not solve the problem and it may prevent other entrepreneurs from coming and going bold.”
Brous has been to those meetings too, but from her point of view, there has been enough conversation. Now is the time for action by the people who truly want change.
“It’s gotta start right here with little people being loud enough, consistent enough, to lobby the city, to lobby the state, to lobby the federal government to do something,” she said, pointing out her window to Gloucester Street. “But it’s gonna start with individual streets like this.”