Recall issued for certain Country Time, Tang, Arizona & Kool-Aid drink mixes

Kraft Heinz issued a recall last week for several popular drink mixes with best-by dates between May 10, 2023, and Nov. 1, 2023.

The products to be recalled include Country Time Lemonade, Tang, Arizona Tea powdered beverages and certain Kool-Aid powdered beverage products due to the potential presence of very small pieces of metal or glass, that may have been introduced during production. The issue was first discovered during an internal review at the manufacturing facility.

Anyone who thinks they may have purchased one of the recalled products can contact Kraft Heinz at 1-855-713-9237 to verify and to receive a refund.

Visit fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts to see the most recent food recall notifications.

— The Brunswick News

