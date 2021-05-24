Realtor returns to St. Simons company
Belinda Thomas Realty, Inc., a full-service real estate company since 2005 on St. Simons Island, announced the return of Jacqueline Wheeler as a full time realtor.
Wheeler worked with the company 13 years ago until she and her family moved to Virginia to assist with family needs. She moved back with her husband in November 2020.
Wheeler will serve as an independent, full-time agent, assisting buyers and sellers in the home buying and selling process.
Wheeler can be reached by phone at 912-230-1294 or by email at JWheeler@StSimonsLivingToday.com. Learn more online at www.StSimonsLivingToday.com.
— The Brunswick News