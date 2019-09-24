As awareness continues to grow locally about the importance of community- supported literacy education, programs supporting this mission have to grow too.
The Reading Rockets program, run through the Marshes of Glynn Libraries and sponsored by the St. Simons Rotary Club, plans to undergo some significant growth in the coming year.
“This year, this is more than an expansion. It’s an explosion,” said Linda Muir, chair of the Rotary Club’s literacy committee and one of the original leaders of the Reading Rockets program in this community.
Volunteers with the Reading Rockets program read once a week to preschool students at four sites — FACES preschool, a Boys & Girls Club site, St. Simons Elementary School and Head Start preschool, operated by Coastal Georgia Area Community Action Authority.
Next year, though, Reading Rockets plans to partner with Glynn County Schools and expand into every elementary school’s pre-K and kindergarten program.
“We need a lot more volunteers,” Muir said.
The program officially kicked off another school year Monday at Head Start, and several supporters gathered at the school to celebrate a new year of the program.
“If we didn’t have this wonderful collaboration with the Rotary Club and the Marshes of Glynn Libraries, we wouldn’t have this program,” Muir said.
The group met in the media center at Head Start, where they were surrounded by new books, recently purchased through donations made by St. Simons Rotary Club members and by a $2,000 grant provided by Foresters Financial.
“We enrich families and community wellbeing, and we do that through grants,” said Doris Carter, a regional counselor for Foresters Financial.
These kinds of partnerships show that this community is fully invested in supporting literacy education, said Tres Hamilton, CEO of Community Action Authority.
“At Head Start, we’re all about literacy and preparing our children for the public school system,” she said. “And we know that the earlier they start reading and are exposed to books and words, then the better their vocabulary. And then the more prepared they are when they enter the public school system.”
Those wishing to volunteer with Reading Rockets are asked to contact Geri Mullis, director of the Marshes of Glynn Libraries, by calling 912-279-3734 or emailing gmullis@glynncounty-ga.gov.
Volunteers will first undergo a federal background check, after which they’ll receive training. Once those steps have been completed, they’ll be assigned to a school, at which they’ll be able to read once a week.
The overall goal of the Reading Rockets program is to help students be reading on level by the end of third grade. Research shows that this milestone achievement can directly contribute to success later in life.
“That’s the big push, is to make sure that children are reading on grade level by the end of third grade because that’s the gateway to success,” Muir said.