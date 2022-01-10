Scott Raynes officially begins today his new role as president and chief executive officer of the Southeast Georgia Health System.
Raynes succeeds Michael D. Scherneck, who retired Friday after 18 years with the health system. Scherneck served as president and CEO since 2015.
The health system worked with Gallagher Executive Search and Leadership Advisors to conduct a national search for a new CEO and president, and they reviewed more than 90 candidates for the position.
Raynes said he was interested in the position because Southeast Georgia Health System is a great organization that is positioned to meet the growing health care needs of the community.
“The team members, medical staff and board are all committed to providing excellent care and improving the quality of life to those who entrust us with their health care,” he said. “Couple all of the above with a healthy culture, a commitment to mission, vision and values, the wonderful hospitality of the people of southeast Georgia and the beauty of the area, you have a phenomenal organization that I am humbled and honored to be a part of.”
Raynes grew up in West Virginia and earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from West Virginia Institute of Technology, his master’s degree in business administration with a specialization in health care from West Virginia University and a master’s degree in higher education and counseling from Morehead State University.
Raynes previously served as president of Baptist Hospitals, Inc., and executive vice president of Baptist Healthcare Corp. in Pensacola, Fla. During his tenure he led northwest Florida and south Alabama’s largest health system, which includes five hospitals, and residency and fellowship programs in orthopaedics, internal medicine, primary care, sports medicine, cardiology and anesthesia. The system is a national leader in patient satisfaction with over half of the hospitals in the U.S. visiting for advice and consultation.
Raynes and his wife, Shawnna, have two daughters, Delaney, a first year medical student, and Ella, a high school senior.
“Shawnna and I are excited to be in the Golden Isles and look forward to becoming integral members of the community,” Raynes said.
Raynes is a past president of the Tennessee Hospital Association and a fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives. He has served on many local boards of directors and held several volunteer roles in communities where he has lived.