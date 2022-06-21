After more than two decades in practice, veterinarian Missy Weaver finally saw a cat she thought she never would: a male calico.
Male calicoes occur only if they are carrying a third chromosome, a Y to go with two X’s. It occurs only once in every 3,000 calicoes.
“I’ve been practicing 25 years, and I’ve never seen one,’’ Weaver said at the offices of the Humane Society of South Coastal Georgia. The white, black and orange kitten was surrendered late last week with its mother and its brother, which is predictably orange and white.
Weaver, who spays and neuters cats there, said she would have assumed Pegasus, as they named the 8- to 10-week-old kitten, was a female just by his color.
“I would have never checked,’’ she said.
But for some reason staff member Bonnie Miller, who takes care of all the cats, did and learned the Humane Society had a very rare kitten.
“I thought I was wrong,’’ Miller said. “I had someone else check under the tail.”
The calico colors are attached to X chromosomes, meaning a cat with two X chromosomes would be female. A cat with an X and Y chromosome would be male with two colors like Pegasus’s brother or one color. But Pegasus has two X chromosomes that made him a tri-color and a Y chromosome that made him a male.
Classic calicoes are mostly white with orange and black or brown patches, but they can also be more muted with gray patches.
Weaver said at one time a volunteer at the Humane Society had a male calico and there were reports of one in Savannah, “so obviously, it happens.”
Recently, a lot of calicoes have come through the Humane Society, so far all female but for Pegasus.
More than 600 kittens come through the center each year and are adopted. Pegasus will also be up for adoption.