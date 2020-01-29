Signing a record deal may seem like a sudden event to those unaware of how the business works, but for Chris Hulvey, getting his record deal with Reach Records was a journey.
“It was such a long process. Typically people wouldn’t see it that way, they think it’s a flash in the pan, but I’ve been building up since way before I told anyone,” said Hulvey, who was born and raised in Brunswick and now lives in Marietta.
In some ways, he likes to keep it simple, performing under the stage name Hulvey. At 22, he’s been getting ready for a rapping career for most of his life.
“I started rapping in middle school for fun, back when I was in Jane Macon. I was just having fun, free-styling,” Hulvey said. “In high school, I was in band class and I saw a guy with a notebook, and he was writing raps in it. And I thought that was so dope and said ‘I have to do that.’”
Brunswick is a long way from the active rap scene in Atlanta, but Hulvey thought growing up here was probably a good thing. It was in Brunswick that he learned how to record and produce his own music, and while it wasn’t to par with what you’d get from professional sound engineers, it got him to where he is now.
He continued to pursue his dream of becoming a professional rapper through college, eventually dropping out in his sophomore year to give it his undivided attention.
“I was scrubbing toilets, cleaning floors, you know just really going hard until it was my time to do the music, not knowing if it was going to happen, if I was going to sign, but God helped me,” Hulvey said.
As he produced music throughout 2017 and 2018, he would send it to a talent scout at Reach Records.
“He really did believe in what I was doing, and over time I started getting more label buy-in from the executives, one of those being my childhood hero Lecrae,” Hulvey said.
Dropping out of college was a leap of faith, he said. It was something he felt God was calling him to do, and he was rewarded for that faith.
“I signed with Reach Records in August, and we kind of kept it under the rug until January. You know, kind of getting the steps prepared and getting the music together,” Hulvey said.
Earlier his month, he released his first EP, “Prelude,” under Reach Records’ label.
“It’s been cool just watching the impact it’s already made,” Hulvey said.
He mentioned the music video for Underdog, which can be found on YouTube, in particular.
“Just watching social media growth is really cool. Watching everything grow overnight has been cool,” Hulvey said.
As the title suggests, “Prelude” is a taste of things to come. He’s got another album set to come out in late February and a documentary early efforts coming in the next few weeks.
“That’s the EP I put a lot of my blood, sweat and tears into,” Hulvey said.
He takes pride in being a Christian rapper but said he didn’t realize at the beginning how important God would be to his artistic endeavors.
“I think what was weird was when I did sign (with Reach Records), I came to the realization that this isn’t where my peace comes from, if you know what I mean,” Hulvey said. “This is amazing and super dope, and a lot of people don’t get this opportunity, but I shouldn’t put my peace into it.”
To him, it was about God. Aside from guiding him to the opportunity to sign with a record label, God also inspires many of his songs lyrically.
He hasn’t forgotten his home town, either. References to Brunswick can be found scattered throughout his songs, and one in particular, “Mad Today,” includes several such references.
That said, he said the city has a long way to go.
“This is no shade to nobody, but it has been pretty dry when it comes to people breaking out. There’s a hotbed of talent but it’s hard to break out,” Hulvey said. “I want to inspire people who feel like they’re trapped in a box or can’t make it out of the city.”
He hopes his story can show others that being the underdog doesn’t mean you can’t succeed.
“It kind of paints me as an underdog, and I think Brunswick has always felt like that,” Hulvey said. “I want people to know the underdog can still succeed, it can still thrive.”