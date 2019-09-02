At long last the world has salvation that comes — if you so choose — in a combo with a side order of red beans and rice and sweet tea to the third power.
We are talking here about Popeye’s new chicken sandwich, which some see as a competitor that will finally put those pesky Chick-fil-A types in their place. New Yorker magazine and the Washington Post have both seen the debut of this fast food chicken sandwich as the final link for world peace. Granted the mayonnaise-loaded sandwich won’t stop global warming, but we can finally eat a politically correct chicken sandwich.
“If you were to make a list of 10 reasons a person might avoid Chick-fil-A, its donations to anti-LGBTQ groups would likely be numbers one through nine,’’ the Post wrote a week ago. “Number 10 would be the notion that a craving for a fried chicken sandwich with pickles always seems to come on a Sunday, when Chick-fil-A is closed.”
Of course they had to go there. The Washington Post and most other liberal publications can’t broach any subject without weighing its effect on the LGBTQETC community. I would think at some point they would devote as much space to malaria deaths or big city gang killings, but those are merely matters of life and death.
The Popeye’s vs. Chick-fil-A, Wendy’s, Burger King, et al in chicken sandwichery has captivated Twitter, Facebook and other social media. But you won’t get a Popeye’s chicken sammich here, at least not at this writing. All three Brunswick locations had signs last week promising, “Be Back Soon,’’ which kind of takes the fast out of fast food. The Popeye’s chicken sandwich is not fast food but soon food, although it’s starting to look more like eventual food.
A Chick-fil-A fan said that at least Chick-fil-A never runs out of chicken sandwiches. They have indeed run out, but only when LBGTQ sympathizers organize a boycott as they did a few years ago. That backfired. Or is it backfired.
But man does not live by buns alone. All these places sell other stuff, so I decided to let my faithful readers know who has the best of other menu items. This is highly subjective, but here we go:
Best biscuit — Hardee’s and KFC, or Kilo Foxtrot Charlie for you veterans. McDonald’s seems satisfied with its biscuit, but they need to keep trying.
Best coleslaw — KFC by far. It’s usually fresh and has a pleasing vinegary taste. Some others offer tangy coleslaw, but that comes from keeping it so long that it’s in the early stages of sauerkraut when it’s served.
Best chicken fingers — Shane’s Rib Shack. They taste good, and they’re actually a decent size unlike some other chains. Chick-fil-A is a very close second, and I also had some great chicken fingers at a KFC, but Metter is too far to drive for lunch. Zaxby’s are good but too small.
Best French fries — Zaxby’s. Yeah, I know they’re frozen crinkle cut, but they’re danged good.
Best side salads — Wendy’s, except for the weird dressings.
Best fried chicken — Popeye’s Cajun or KFC original. A friend and I used to hit Popeye’s once a week, and we always got the same cayenne tasting breast and wing combo. One day we were walking in, and a woman worker started punching buttons on the register and yelled to the back, “Two spicy whites.”
“Yes we are,’’ I said.
Now some would have taken that “spicy whites” as racist or sexual harassment, but I knew what she meant.
Best hamburger — Hardee’s or, if you like them smoky, Shane’s. Here’s the thing with fast food hamburgers; they all come with industrial tomatoes grown for durability rather than taste. A few months ago, we went to a sit down restaurant, and I ordered a hamburger. When it came, I slipped a zip lock bag out of my pocket and added slices of my homegrown tomato. It was delicious, and Jessica posted it on Facebook. People reacted with, “I can’t believe he did that.”
Yes I did, and if my tomato plants hadn’t dried up I’d still be doing it.
Best roast — Arby’s. Roast beef used to be a staple at Hardee’s, and they’re bringing it back, but it’s not the same.
Best chicken salad — Also, Arby’s and not just by default.
Best scrambled eggs — Chick-fil-A.
Best oatmeal — McDonald’s.
Best hot dog — None. The scale to best runs starts with good and runs through better. It’s a shame the best are at Sam’s and convenience stores.
Service — Chick-fil-A takes the top 10 positions. It doesn’t do surly at the counter, which I’ve experienced at least once about everywhere else. People must love working there because they stay. Some fast food joints replace staff members more often than they do the grease in the friers.
And Chick-fil-A has managed to keep up the pace of service at its busiest hours. The locations on St. Simons and in Brunswick have figured out ways to keep their lines moving during the rush.
In fact, I wish Chick-fil-A was in charge of hurricane evacuations.
Best soft serve ice cream — Chick-fil-A’s Ice Dream.
Best milkshakes — Chick-fil-A peach, Arby’s chocolate.
Hmmmm. Sorry, but I gotta go.