Ronnie McClure was forced to multi-task last year after the sudden passing of an employee at Crooked River State Park.
He stepped in as manager-on-duty, as well as lead maintenance ranger overseeing a large project at the park in Camden County. He assisted with multiple roadway repairs, stump grinding, mulching and equipment maintenance.
His efforts earned him the Si Longmire Ranger of the Year Award during the Georgia State Park and Historic Site ranger conference.
McClure was not the only ranger from the region to earn recognition during the conference.
John Shelnutt, a ranger at Stephen C. Foster State Park near Fargo, was recipient of the Bravery Award, which is given to a ranger whose actions led to life-saving events.
Last year, Shelnutt rescued a severely ill visitor who was camping on a platform 13 miles inside the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge.
It took him five hours during the night to navigate a boat through shallow water and tight spaces, including leaving the boat to pull it over a fallen tree, to reach his destination.
His response to reach a mother and her young daughter and bring them back to safety helped Shelnutt earn the award.
Four part-time housekeepers at Stephen C. Foster State Park were also recognized at the rangers’ conference. They earned the Outstanding Housekeeping Award for their efforts maintaining nine cottages, 10 lodge rooms and two conference rooms at the state park.