Several hundred feet up in the air, a mother eagle fed her baby. Their nest, built high up in a tree on Jekyll Island, surely offered a stunning panoramic view of the island’s landscape.
Far beneath the nest, on a recent Saturday morning, a small group of walkers took turns peering into a telescope that offered a close-up view of lunchtime in the eagle’s nest.
The group had just begun their Ranger Walk, a program offered by the Jekyll Island Authority to give island visitors and residents a chance to take an informational guided tour and learn about the island’s natural resources from Jekyll’s park ranger.
The hour-long program took participants down the dirt trails into Jekyll’s beautiful scenery. The walk began on the edge of Jekyll’s historic district, where everyone met. After crossing the street and walking just a few hundred feet down the trail and into Jekyll’s maritime forest, participants could easily forget that cars, people and buildings existed less than a five-minute stroll away.
Ray Emerson, park ranger on Jekyll, guided the group and offered an endless stream of facts and tidbits about the nature that surrounded them.
The trail took walkers past a wide variety of wildlife and plants, including muscadine grape vines and clumping bamboo.
“This is non-native to Jekyll Island,” said Emerson, pointing out the bamboo. “… History tells us that the Club hotel staff planted this here when they constructed this bike path, and they also planted spots of it elsewhere on the island. So it has some historical value.”
Jekyll has an invasive species team that works to remove non-natives plants from the island’s habitats. But invasive species have starring roles both on Jekyll and around Georgia, Emerson said.
“Has anyone ever heard of Cherokee Rose before?” he asked. “… It’s a flower, it’s an actual rose. Very long stem. Very big thorns. Kind of a white, two-dimensional flower. And it’s the state flower of Georgia. It’s an invasive plant in Georgia.”
The Canary Island date palm tree, another non-native plant, is also the JIA insignia.
“We are not in the Canary Islands,” Emerson said, while pointing to the logo on his badge.
Emerson also handed out “snacks” of sorrel leaves, which left a refreshing citrus taste on everyone’s tongue.
Quickly into the walk, Emerson directed the group’s view to two big pine trees far in the distance.
“See that dark mass in there?” he asked. “That is the primary eagles.”
He began setting up a telescope to offer a closer view of the nest and its occupants — a female eagle and her recently hatched baby.
“They built the nest up a little taller than it used to be because I think they’re tired of me coming down here all the time,” Emerson said.
The nest perched high up in the trees weighed about a ton and was nearly the size of a Volkwagen Beetle.
Female eagles are much bigger than the males, Emerson said. Currently living on Jekyll are a male and female eagle pair and their baby. The eagle family will migrate from Jekyll before summer.
“They’re not really a hot weather bird, so they will migrate north for the warmer weather months,” Emerson said.
The walk also went past the nutrient-rich and murky brown Crane Road Pond, where the resident female alligator JC was spotted sunning in the mid-morning warmth.
“History tells us the pond was excavated by the Club staff, supposedly to hold its population of diamond back terrapins for turtle soup way back when,” Emerson said. “Thankfully, nothing like that happens now.”
A red belly woodpecker could be heard from somewhere high up in a tree as the tour rounded a bend and crossed a bridge over the pond. Emerson crossed the bridge and set up the telescope again for a new view of the eagles’ nest.
Walk participants that day ranged from older adults to a toddler who spent much of the trip on his father’s shoulders, heads above nearly everyone else.
Each took turns looking into the telescope, and several people pointed their cameras up at the nest and snapped photos.
The male eagle returns annually to the nest before the female returns, Emerson explained, and the male eagle’s job is to get the nest back in shape before his mate arrives.
“He builds up the sides and does a lot of repair work,” Emerson explained. “So if you’re away from your summer home for eight months out of the year, the first thing you do when you come home maybe is you do a little dusting and clean up the yard. Same type of thing for them.”
Male and female eagles mate for life, and that longterm devotion begins with a dramatic daredevil mating ritual.
“Has anyone every witnessed or seen a video of the courtship flight ritual of bald eagles?” Emerson asked the group. “What they do is they will grasp talons like this, and they will fly up very, very high and just tumble to the ground.”
“Oh my gosh,” one participant interjected.
Right when the eagles appear ready to crash into the ground, they separate and fly off in separate directions.
“Would you do that for your significant other?” Emerson joked. “I don’t know. I think that really demonstrates commitment.”
Eagles normally lay their eggs around Thanksgiving, and the incubation will take 35 days. The baby eagle living now on Jekyll hatched around New Year’s Day, Emerson said.
“Eagles, as you may know, use the same nest every year,” he said. “That’s called nest fidelity. If one of the pair dies, the other one may take another mate and come to the same nest.”
And while it felt like the walk’s participants were looking into a private moment up in the nest, they weren’t doing so unnoticed by the nest’s occupants.
“Has anyone noticed, as you looked, that she’s looking at us most of the time?” Emerson asked. “They have tremendous vision and tremendous hearing. They can hear us and see us quite clearly, and they know we’re here.”
Ranger Walks take place on select Saturdays through March. Reservations are required.
Visit www.jekyllisland.com/activities/ranger-walks/ for more information.