Ralston scandal leads to new leave rules

New rules governing lawyer-legislators — regarding receiving leave from cases they’re on back home — could become law in the near future thanks to language added on to state Sen. William Ligon’s bill that otherwise deals with e-filing fees.
Senate Bill 38 passed the Senate on Feb. 13, and was awaiting movement in the House Judiciary Committee, when House Bill 502 was grafted onto it following the recommendations of an advisory panel formed by House Speaker David Ralston. Ralston created the group after an Atlanta Journal-Constitution/WSB-TV investigation that revealed he may have misused his office to, in effect, indefinitely delay prosecution of some of his criminal law clients.
Courts at various levels allow for leave for attorneys involved in matters before those courts, so long as the attorneys follow procedure and the judge in question approves it. There are other, current provisions in the law regarding the service of state legislators who are also attorneys, in delaying matters at home so as to attend to their public service at the Capitol.
H.B. 502 awaits consideration in the Senate Rules Committee, but it was added to S.B. 38 to try to make sure the provisions pass the General Assembly in one way or another.
Former House Majority Whip Ed Lindsey said the advisory group was made up of leaders of both parties in the House, three judges — trial, appeals and state Supreme Court — prosecutors, criminal defense attorneys, plaintiff’s layers and insurance defense attorneys.
“We took a hard look at some of the allegations that we’d seen that’d come out in the newspapers, and listened to a lot of the concerns that had been raised by folks who had cases up in that particular area,” Lindsey said Tuesday to the House Judiciary Committee. “We also drew from our own personal experience in the courtroom, and … equally importantly, pulled from statutes around the country and tried to figure out what would be the best practice in terms of moving forward.”
He said the panel was guided by several factors, including that a lawyer-legislator was the only kind of legislator with duties to another branch of government, that they had mandatory duties to their constituents, and that judges should retain control of the leave process.
Lindsey said they decided lawyer-legislators had to be the lead counsel in a case to request leave, and that objections could be made by opposing counsel or the judge, and in criminal cases, the alleged victims. Additionally, the judge’s grounds of considering leave over an objection would include the time in which the case was pending, how leave would incumber the case, and the respective rights of the parties.
State Rep. Scot Turner, R-Holly Springs, said if S.B. 38 goes to the House floor as it stands, he will vote for it, but he doesn’t think it fixes the opportunities for abuse.
“Only one person has abused this, as it is today, that we know of,” Turner said. “Research is being done for everyone who’s an attorney in the legislature — there are media people who are very hungry to find a story, and it’s not just about the speaker. So if there are abuses of this, it’s going to come to light over the next several months.”
Turner said this will probably work for most lawyer-legislators, but that the House speaker was a position of particular responsibility and power, which should be a full-time job, so that the speaker wouldn’t or couldn’t be delaying professional responsibilities back home while in the House. Turner filed a bill, H.B. 675, that takes a crack at that, and he urged the committee to consider it next year.
Ultimately, the committee members unanimously passed S.B. 38, and it now awaits action in the House Rules Committee.