As the clock struck 10 p.m., state Rep. Andy Welch, R-McDonough, moved that the House agree to the Senate substitute to House Bill 502, the bill borne from the scandal surrounding House Speaker David Ralston.
That brouhaha arose from an Atlanta Journal-Constitution/WSB-TV investigation that revealed Ralston may have abused the legislative leave law to, in effect, indefinitely delay prosecution of some of his criminal law clients.
Earlier in the day, the Senate approved a floor amendment to what was already amended first in the Senate Rules Committee. In that committee, senators agreed to add legislative counsel to those who could request leave and be covered under the new law.
State Sen. John F. Kennedy, R-Macon, who presented the bill and the floor amendment in the Senate, described how the process of legislative leave worked.
“You know, the duties of a legislator extend far beyond session,” Kennedy said. “The 40 days we’re here — as they say, the 40 days and 80 nights — and I don’t have to look too far around this room to see folks that I know are hardworking legislators, very dedicated. And you all know that when you go home, sometimes that’s when the work begins.
“Lawyers have an added challenge in that we have others who are controlling our schedule. And the court system, especially attorneys who litigate in the courts of our state, largely have their calendars determined by judges, determined by trial calendars, determined by hearing calendars. And so, because of that, the law recognizes attorneys who serve in the legislature get legislative leave. This also helps ensure that we do have attorneys that serve. It simply provides us a way of being able to manage our calendars, and also know what our schedules will be.”
The bill emerged from a group appointed by Ralston and cleared the House on March 7.
It returned to the House with specifications that leave outside of session, for those who are lead counsel in cases, isn’t automatically granted. The bill allows for objections by opposing counsel, by a party to the case, by — in criminal cases — alleged victims, and, of course, by the judge presiding over the case.
If there is an objection, there would be a hearing to determine the way forward.
The lawyer-legislator, in seeking a continuance of a civil or criminal case outside of session related to legislative matters, would have to specify exactly what duties they have to accomplish.
In Senate Rules, language was added in allowing for leave for other events, like legislative conferences and board meetings, party caucus meetings and study committees. The floor amendment eliminated those extra instances from the criminal law side of the bill, and the Senate approved H.B. 502 by a vote of 52-0.
Welch explained the changes to the legislation ahead of the House vote, which was 162-1, and goes to the governor. Following the vote, Welch — who introduced a controversial new bill earlier in the evening to create a state journalism ethics board to regulate the state’s news media — announced this would be his last term in the House, with an exit date to be determined.