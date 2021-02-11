Oceana hosted a Save the Whales Rally on Tuesday that aimed to support anyone hoping to speak up in favor of better protections for the critically endangered North Atlantic right whale.

The federal government is seeking stakeholder comments about ways to reduce the risks that fishing gear in oceans pose to the whales. During the rally, Oceana staff offered background information, advice and tools to offer input on how and why to better protect the species, which is currently in its calving season off the coast of Georgia and northern Florida.

“North Atlantic right whales come down to the offshore waters of Georgia, north Florida and sometimes even South Carolina — many of them every winter — to have their calves and then they travel in the spring back all the way up into the North Atlantic into the Northeastern U.S. and Canadian waters,” said Paulita Bennett-Martin, Oceana’s field representative for Georgia campaigns. “And so they really come down here for the winter as our return visitor to seek warmer water, safe water, to have their calves. It’s a really exciting time of the year for us that love these whales, as we count the calves that are born every year. And unfortunately sometimes we also count the losses as well.”

The upcoming comment period is a chance to help the whales get on a path of recovery, said Gib Brogan, a senior fisheries manager for Oceana.

“North Atlantic right whales are in rough shape right now,” he said. “They’re a critically endangered species. The most recent population estimate from the scientists who got together last fall indicate that there was just a few more than 360 left in the world, with fewer than 100 females. This puts them in the precarious situation.”

Scientists indicate that a recovery will require that less than one whale is killed a year, Brogan said. A reason for optimism is the 14 new calves that been spotted so far this winter.

“It’s still not enough to support the recovery, but it shows that these whales are healthy enough to support calves, which is a concern as we move forward,” Brogan said. “The scientists tell us that approximately 200 right whales have been killed in the last decade.”

These whales face two primary risks — vessels strikes and fishing gear entanglements. Reducing entanglements is the purpose of the upcoming comment period.

“Up and down the East Coast, millions of pieces of fishing gear go in the water every year,” Brogan said.

When whales encounter this gear, they’ll often twist in the water, becoming wrapped up in the lines.

“And these whales will often drag the gear for days and weeks and months, in some cases thousands of miles through the ocean, taking precious energy from these whales as they move through the water,” Brogan said. “And ultimately many of them will succumb. They’ll drown from this or they’ll have significant injuries to their bodies that will ultimately kill them.”

More than 80 percent of North Atlantic right whales show some evidence of an entanglement with fishing gear, he said.

“The U.S. federal government recognized that they needed to take action to minimize this risk, and a few years ago they started a process to develop new regulations to regulate these fishing gears and minimize this risk,” he said.

The government goes through a process of seeking stakeholder comments, and Brogan said anyone with any interest in promoting the survival of this species should be considered a stakeholder.

“For too long the federal government has used the narrow interpretation of stakeholder, and even in the proposal that’s out there right now the government has given a tremendous amount of weight to the views of the industries that are involved here and very little weight to the views of the people that are outside of the fishing industry,” he said.

Commenters need to urge for regulations that are effective and that create safe spaces for the whales in Atlantic waters, he said.

“Half measures aren’t going to do it here,” Brogan said. “The whales are in too precarious a situation for us to take baby steps here. New regulations don’t come along very often, and we need the government to step up and be bold stewards for these whales. And they need to go into effect soon. We can’t wait.

Participants in the virtual event also were sent a toolkit that compiled the registration links to testify at four federal hearings this month, along with a general comment form created by Oceana and other information. Those wishing to know more about the campaign can find information at oceana.org/RightWhaleToSave.

More from this section

+3
Bikes and bullets, among other things, in short supply

Bikes and bullets, among other things, in short supply

During the widespread stay-at-home orders and business shutdowns that characterized the earlier days of the COVID-19 pandemic in Georgia, many businesses struggled due to being unable to sell their product or provide their service. Now, the challenge is stocking enough products to sell.

One need look no further than the wide variety of shops in the Brunswick area. For Monkeywrench Bikes on St. Simons Island, “The more special the order, the further out on the horizon” has become something of an axiom.

“I would probably start the article off by saying I’m so grateful for my customers who are patient because we have no control over this,” said Chris Beaufait, the company’s owner.

His inventory is down by about 10 percent what it would have been before the widespread outbreak of COVID-19 reached American shores in early 2020. The supply chain is broken, he said, and while that in and of itself is not unheard of, the abnormal scale of the disruptions are the result of the pandemic.

Distributors and manufacturers have given plenty of explanations, he said. Fewer people are working due to sickness or social distancing measures at factories and plants, localized outbreaks cause intermittent closures at manufacturing facilities and sometimes shipments get caught up in quarantines at ports when the product finally does reach domestic waters.

That’s led to a slimming-down of offerings at Monkeywrench.

“We’re in the Henry Ford mode of selling bikes,” Beaufait said. “If it’s in black, green or grey, we have it.”

Things didn’t start out so bad, he said. The outfit enjoyed a huge increase in business in May and June as the state-mandated COVID-19 lockdown ended, but that has since fallen off a cliff when the entire country did the same thing.

When once he would sell several bikes a day on top of taking special orders, now many leave without buying simply due to the lack of bikes. Some specially ordered bikes on backorder, may not ship until 2022. In fact, he’s had over 100 bikes on backorder earlier this week. And it’s not just bikes either, but parts, which hurts his ability to do repairs.

All caused by a “general, all-around unreliability” in supply chains, that’s hitting just about every industry, according to Coastal Appliance owner Glenn Thompson.

On the floor of his establishment on Altama Avenue are several holes where show display pieces would be if he could get any. Anything the business orders could take two to three months to arrive, Thompson said.

It’s revealed the complexity in the manufacturing and supply process, in which one small part manufactured in another country could hold up an entire shipment of appliances.

Which isn’t to say business isn’t good for him. It’s been great.

A few months ago he had over 1,000 pieces on backorder, which is now down to 600. Developers and new residents continue to build homes, Thompson has just had to sell the products well in advance. Up to five months beforehand.

Aside from just the quantity, Thompson said the pandemic has shrunk the variety of projects he’s able to sell. Home appliance company Whirlpool is not selling white appliances or machines in certain measurements, cutting out the less popular models to prioritize the widely sought stainless steel options of refrigerators, washing machines, washers and dryers in the most desired sizes.

Aside from bikes and blenders, bullets local businesses are having a hard time putting bullets on the shelf.

“Ammunition is very, very hard to come across,” said J.R. Fiveash, owner of Second Amendment Firearms Emporium on Chapel Crossing Road. “We understand it’s because the manufacturers can’t get the components they’re built from, and they’re getting backorders before they give them to retailers. That’s the same for firearms.”

The lack of merchandise has hurt his establishment. About everything walks out the door as fast as it came in, however.

The biggest share of the revenue recently has been people ordering guns on the internet, which by law must be sent to and retrieved from a licensed gun dealer in the area.

“This past year was the most gun sales in history from what we’ve been told. The demand is greater than the supply,” Fiveash said.

Like Thompson and Beaufait, his inventory is well short of what it would normally be. Before the pandemic, he’d have upwards of 200 pieces in inventory, and now he’s got less than 10.

“We’re doing OK,” Fiveash said. “We don’t have the volume of sales we usually do, but we’re surviving.”

Ditto all of that for Central Hardware on Norwich Street in Brunswick, per owner Jimmy Shaw.

“The list goes on and on of what we don’t have,” Shaw said. “People have resorted to buying birdshot because we’re out of buckshot.”

He likened it to the run on ammunition following the re-election of former President Barrack Obama in 2012. Fiveash was similarly quoted by The News in 2013, saying he could not keep many calibers in stock.

Shaw, however, runs a hardware store, and his tool and supply stock is faring no better.

“It’s all over the board too, it’s air conditioner filters, stencils, especially ammunition,” Shaw said. “Things you see come in here and expect to come in just aren’t showing up (in shipments).”

It’s bad enough even the wholesalers are struggling, he said.

“Demand is still up, they just can’t catch up,” Shaw said. “We’ve had good business, it’s just getting merchandise is is dicey.”

It’s a widespread problem in just about every industry in town, and all four shop owners said their suppliers have declined to give them solid commitments as to when things might return to normal.