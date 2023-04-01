Denise O'Neal marched up Mallery Street Saturday with two teenage girls yelling "Justice for Trent" hoping that the girls and all youths can learn a lesson from the story of Trent Lehrkamp.

"I think it's important for kids to know that what happened was wrong and that if they know something, they should tell their parents," O'Neal said.

Rally calls for arrests in Lehrkamp case

Three rescued as shrimp boat catches fire off Jekyll

Three people were rescued about 4 miles off shore of Jekyll Island Friday after jumping from a burning shrimp boat that sent a plume of black smoke across the horizon visible from the beaches of Jekyll and St. Simons Island.