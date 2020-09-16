A barrage of rain Tuesday afternoon and overnight deluged the Golden Isles, dropping more than 7 inches in western Glynn County and nearly 3 inches along the coast, according to the National Weather Service in Jacksonville.
The weather service recorded 7.55 inches in the Sterling area in the western part of the county between 8 a.m. Tuesday and 8 a.m. today, said Alex Booth, a meteorologist with the national weather service. The National Weather Service recorded 2.83 inches of rain on St. Simons Island during that same period..
The heavy rainfall prompted the weather service to issue a flash flood warning overnight for the Sterling area and other parts of western and northern Glynn County, Booth said. The warning was later canceled as rains tapered off, giving areas a chance to drain.
“You got a lot of rain up there,” Booth said. “There was over 7 inches just west of Brunswick. That’s pretty substantial and the reason for the flash flood warning up there.”
The heavy rains started early Tuesday afternoon and continued overnight. Some 3.72 dropped on Sterling over a four-hour stretch, between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., Booth said.
The heavy rains were prompted not by Hurricane Sally’s approach Tuesday and landfall around 7 a.m. today on the Alabama Gulf Coast, but by a stalled cool front over Southeast Georgia. Essentially, the front stopped over the Isles due to lack of winds to push it, settling on the region and creating ripe conditions for heavy thunderstorms.
While there is a 60 percent chance of rain through today, it should be nothing like the downpour the Golden Isles experienced in the last 24 hours, he said. As Sally’s storm system weakens and treks cross Alabama and central Georgia toward coastal Carolinas, it should get the front moving north, Booth said.
“Actually, Sally’s helping us,” he said. “We should see as much rain up there as we did yesterday.”
Much of the Brunswick Police Department's overnight patrol shift was spent assisting motorists stuck in flooded roads, rising waters around homes and other high-water issues. Calls for assistance due to flooding spiked around 2 a.m. today, according to the police department's log entry for the 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. shift.
"Officers responded to many calls in reference to stranded motorists who had water overtaking their vehicles, homes that were flooded, traffic hazards, abandoned vehicles, and flooded roadways," the police shift commander reported. "Officers assisted citizens...and began a list for public works of roadways that were impassible. Officers also notified Red Cross in reference to citizens who had flooding in their residence."
Streets in Goodyear Park were barely passable, including several around the hospital. A portion of Hampton Avenue was closed around 6 a.m. today while crews removed a fallen tree.
Anna Kirkland watched in the wee hours Wednesday as the waters engulfed her yard in the 600 block of Wolfe Street in Brunswick. Video she posted on Facebook Wednesday morning showed the waters rippling over the top step at her home’s front entrance.
“It didn’t get this high during the last two hurricanes,” Kirkland said. “It rose up to the third step.”
The floodwaters had receded somewhat by dawn, but a sheet of water still covered the yard. She and her 14-year-old son Harrison walked barefoot to her Honda Accord out front, only to discover that it had flooded inside the vehicle too. But the Honda still started right up.
“Actually, I was kind of mad it started,” she said with a laugh. “I was like, you gotta be kidding me.”
So Anna drove barefoot, a couple of inches of rain stirring around on the floorboard to the motions of the car. She dropped Harrison off at Glynn Middle School, then drove to work.
“I got video of Harrison wading through the front yard to get to the car,” Kirkland said. “Inside my car it puddled and was sloshing around. When I’m driving, you can hear it sloshing from the back seat to the front seat. But he made it to school and I made it to work.”
Residents on St. Simons Island reported the surging tides ripped out a beach access walkover near the King & Prince Hotel. The surf quickly dragged the wooden structure south along the shore.
“That was the public access stairs at the King and Prince that floated by,” islander Brant Davis said, narrating footage he took of the crashing surf at around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. “It's (the walkover) around the pier area now.”
The third day of the federal hearings into last year’s shipwreck of the freighter Golden Ray had to be relocated due to flooding issues at the Marshes of Glynn Library in Brunswick, a U.S. Coast Guard spokesman said. The hearing is being relocated to the state Department of Natural Resources offices, located beneath the Sidney Lanier Bridge. It is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m., 30 minutes late, the spokesman said.
Alec Eaton, acting director of the Glynn County Emergency Management Agency, said early Wednesday morning that crews were out and about in the county assessing potential flood damage.