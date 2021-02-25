Twenty-seven railroad crossings will be closed next week in Glynn and Brantley counties while CSX Transportation performs train track maintenance.
Each closure will last between two and five days, depending on the weather and the severity of the needed repairs.
Oak Grove Road will be among the exception to closure times, according to a spokeswoman for Southern Commercial, a traffic control contractor for CSX. Repairs to the crossing there will be completed during the 12 hours from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday.
Closing the railroad crossing on Oak Grove Road means cutting off the only access to the large neighborhood. Emergency services are prepared, but residents should adjust their schedules however necessary for the half-day closure.
“The day they do the work, we’re going to place a (fire) engine and an ambulance over there so they will have first response capabilities,” said Glynn County Fire Rescue Chief R.K. Jordan.
In a pinch, railroad workers will be able to fill in the crossing with gravel to allow emergency services to get in or out, Jordan said, but he said Oak Grove Island is normally a quiet place.
“I don’t really anticipate much. If a patient is critical enough, we can fly them out,” Jordan said.
Some smaller clusters of homes will be cut off for one or two 12-hour stretches. Floraville Road off Old Jesup Road will be cut off on Monday, Hermite Island Road on Tuesday and Anguilla Drive on Wednesday.
Each closure will begin at 8 a.m., and if the workers fail to wrap up by 8 p.m. they’ll fill the crossing with gravel so residents can get home before picking up where they left off the next day.
All maintenance should be completed by March 12, according to a notice from Southern Commercial.
Two teams will begin working on either end of the targeted track segment on Monday, one starting at a crossing on Cate Road in Brunswick and another on Broome Street in Nahunta. Both teams will start on opposite ends of the job and work towards each other, meaning several closures throughout both counties simultaneously.
Here is a list of all planned railroad crossing closures:
Glynn County
March 1
• Cate Road crossing between Willow Road and Old Jesup Road
• Floraville Road off Old Jesup Road
• Perry Lane Road between Bailey Road and B&F Road
March 2
• Hermite Island Road off of Oak Grove Island Road
• Oak Grove Road near Jenkins Farm Road and Kicklighter Road
March 3
• Anguilla Drive off of Ga. 32 near Charlois Drive
• Ga. 99 between Edith Lane and Doverhall Road
March 4
• Strickland Road between Bladen Road and S Cut-Off Road
Postponed
• U.S. 341 between Pyles Marsh Road and Cowpen Creek Road
Brantley County
March 1
• Broome Street between Taft Street and Church Street
• Taft Street between Broome Street and Satilla Avenue
• Bryan Street between Broome Street and Satilla Avenue
• Morgan Street immediately off U.S. 82 near Drew and Warren streets
• Paloma Street immediately off U.S. 82
• Industrial Park Road immediately off U.S. 82)
• Pembers Road immediately off of U.S. 82
March 2
• Raybon Road E near B Smith Lane, Gurley Road, and Seed Orchard Road
• Smyrna Church Road off U.S. 82
March 3
• Ga. 110 off U.S. 82 near Barlow Road and Connie Lane
• Hawthorne Road between U.S. 82 and Connie Lane
March 4
• Crandal Road between U.S. 82 and Hazelhurst Road
• Browntown Road near Hazelhurst Road and Depot Road
• Mumford Road near U.S. 82
March 5
• Old Post Road near Speedway Drive
• Bladen Road near Flowing Well Road
Pending
• Private Crossing off of Satilla Avenue