The neighborhood on Oak Grove Island will be inaccessible for 12 hours today while CSX Transportation repairs the railroad crossing on Oak Grove Road.
According to a spokeswoman for Southern Commercial, a traffic control contractor for CSX, repairs to the crossing there will be completed during the 12 hours from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. today.
Glynn County Fire Rescue plans to stage emergency vehicles on the island, but residents should adjust their schedules however necessary for the half-day closure.
In a pinch, railroad workers will be able to fill in the crossing with gravel to allow emergency services to get in or out, county Fire Chief R.K. Jordan said, but he added that Oak Grove Island is normally a quiet place.