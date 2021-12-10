Railroad crossing repairs on U.S. 341 complete
Traffic can once again flow unimpeded on U.S. 341.
Maintenance and emergency repairs on a railroad crossing between Cowpen Creek and Pyles Creek roads on the highway were completed Thursday afternoon.
The repairs were completed ahead of schedule, as a spokeswoman for CSX initially said the work would go on until the end of the day today.
All northbound and southbound lanes were closed to thru traffic while CSX Transportation, which owns the railroad tracks in that area, conducted track maintenance, emergency repairs and repaved the crossing.
Closing the major thoroughfare between Brunswick and Jesup heavily disrupted traffic during morning and evening commutes and interfered with the flow of school traffic as well.