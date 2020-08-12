Walter Rafolski clinched the Republican nomination for the Glynn County Commission’s At-Large Post 2 seat Tuesday, beating fellow party challenger Bo Clark in a roughly 60-40 vote split.
“I look forward to doing the things I said I was going to do,” Rafolski said.
All absentee and in-person ballots combined amounted to around 6,000 votes in the race, nearly double the total votes cast in the 2018 primary runoff elections. Rafolski took a little over 60 percent of the vote Tuesday. The 12 provisional ballots that remain, which will be counted next week, will not change the outcome as Rafolski led Tuesday night by 1,240 votes.
Rafolski said he was “still trying to soak it all in,” after the results came in.
“I just want to thank all the people who voted for me,” Rafolski said. “I want to thank Bo, we ran a good clean race.”Rafolski said he felt like he earned the win over the last year or so, going to nearly all county functions and talking with voters to develop his platform.
He will face Democratic nominee Taylor Ritz in the November general election. Given how hard it was to campaign against Clark, Rafolski said he hasn’t had much time to study his general election opponent yet.
“Bo has been a full-time job,” Rafolski said. “I give the man credit, he worked hard. We both worked hard.”
Clark agreed they both worked hard on the campaign but, rather than losing the race, he said the big disappointment was the turnout — around 10 percent.
“The thing I take away from it, the voter apathy,” Clark said. “I wish (turnout) would be higher. I wish more people would turn out to the polls.”
He also thanked his supporters and his family, adding that he preferred to think of this campaign as the beginning of his political career.
“I don’t know when, but I will be running again,” Clark said.In the state Senate District 3 Republican race, Sheila McNeill pulled out ahead of opponent David Sharpe early and maintained her lead throughout election night.
As of 10:30 p.m., Charlton County had counted 80 percent of the votes cast Tuesday while the other four counties in the district — Glynn, Camden, McIntosh and Brantley — reported all absentee and in-person votes counted.
McNeill garnered 6,175 votes, a little over 63 percent of the 9,800 ballots cast as of 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. In contrast, 3,625 voters backed Sharpe.
The winner will heard to the general election in November, in which Cedric King qualified as an independent candidate.
Turnout was low in Camden County at all 12 polling places, where voters from both parties had limited choices.
In the Democratic runoff for the District 1 Camden County Commission race, Kevin M. Walker earned 310 votes for 65 percent of the vote, defeating Monica D. McGowan, who received 168 votes, or 35 percent.
The only race for Republican voters was the 3rd District state Senate seat. McNeill received 1,285 votes, or 65 percent, to Sharpe’s 699 votes, or 35 percent.
More than half the Camden voters participating in the runoff cast advance mail-in or absentee ballots.
In the campaign for 1st District U.S. Representative, Joyce Marie Griggs was leading by over 3,000 votes in the race against fellow Democrat Lisa Ring as of 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Roughly 71 percent, or 28,418, of the votes in the race had been counted at the time.
The winner will face incumbent Rep. Buddy Carter in the November general election.