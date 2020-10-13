Raffensperger speaks to Republican women's club

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger visited with the Golden Isles Republican Women on Monday to tout the state’s efforts to make voting in the upcoming November general election as easy as possible.
“You probably didn’t realize Georgia is a leader in being very friendly to people who vote,” Raffensperger said.
A record 7.6 million people were registered to vote, he told the group, adding that Georgia is keeping all voting options open during the COVID-19 pandemic. Early voting is underway, absentee ballots applications are through the roof and Raffensperger said he expects quite a few to vote on Election Day as well.
The secretary of state’s office has received around 1.55 million absentee ballot applications as of Monday, he said, and will likely surpass 1.6 million applications soon.
He estimated record numbers in all three categories this year.
“I’ve been throwing out these numbers: 1.5 million absentees, 10 million early votes and 2 million on the day of the election,” Raffensperger said.
He also briefly discussed the measures polling places will take to prevent COVID-19 from spreading.
“When you show up, first of all you’ll see (poll workers) will have on masks, they’ll have on gloves, they’ll have plexiglass divider,” Raffensperger said.
All voting equipment will also be regularly cleaned and sanitized.
Home Depot, Anheuser-Busch and other companies donated many of the plexiglass shields and bottles of hand sanitizer for use at polling stations, he added. While they won’t be mandatory, Raffensperger asked everyone to wear a face mask if they go to vote in-person.
“I want to encourage you to be so kind and neighborly as to wear a mask when you go in to vote,” Raffensperger said.
Before COVID, the average age of poll workers was 72, he explained. The age is a little lower now, but many are still at a much greater risk of suffering severe symptoms of the flu-like respiratory disease than younger Americans.
Early voting in Glynn County runs from Oct. 12-30 at three locations: the Office Park Building at 1815 Gloucester St. in Brunswick, the Ballard Community Building at 30 Nimitz Drive and on St. Simons Island in Glynn County Fire Station No. 2, 1929 Demere Road.
All three will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24.
All voting precincts will open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 3.
For more information, contact the Glynn County Board of Elections at 912-554-7060 or visit www.mvp.sos.ga.gov.
U.S. Rep. Doug Collins also attended the event to speak about his campaign in the U.S. Senate special election. He’s facing more than 20 challengers, including sitting Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Democratic frontrunner Raphael Warnock.