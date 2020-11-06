Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger predicted Friday morning that the state will be recounting votes in the 2020 presidential election.
Gabriel Sterling, statewide voting implementation manager, said during a Friday morning press conference that a recount will have to come after the state certifies the election results from each county and conducts its risk-limiting audit. After that, the loser — either incumbent Republican President Donald Trump or Democratic candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden — can request a recount if the vote margin between the two is 0.5 percent.
“Right now, Georgia remains too close to call,” Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said Friday. “Out of approximately five million votes cast, we’ll have a margin of a few thousand ... With a margin that small, there will be a recount in Georgia.”
As of 1:30 p.m. Friday, less than 2,000 votes separated the candidates. Sterling said during the press conference that 4,169 absentee ballots remained to be counted in Cherokee, Cobb, Floyd and Gwinnett counties, along with 8,890 military ballots that would be counted if returned by 5 p.m. Friday. Further, any voters who cast a rejected ballot can fix issues by 5 p.m. and still have it counted.
The way things stood, Sterling said the recount could be done by the end of November. Lawsuits, court orders and the “unknowable” final ballot count might delay that timeline, he added.
Glynn County Elections and Registration Supervisor Chris Channell said Raffensperger’s office had alerted local elections staff to the possibility of a recount and that the Glynn County Board of Elections moved up its provisional ballot count to 6 p.m. tonight as a result.
The count will be conducted on the second floor of the Office Park Building, 1815 Gloucester St. in Brunswick.
Local results will likely be certified by the middle of the month, Channell said, and the recount would begin immediately after.
Sterling said the recount itself should take about a week if all goes well.
“We’ve never done the statewide recount with the brand new system, so we’re hoping it will be a week, but we have no way of knowing that at this point,” Sterling said Friday.
Raffensperger recognized the national importance of the results.
“The final tally in Georgia at this point has huge implications for the entire country,” Raffensperger said. “The stakes are high and the emotions are high on all sides. We will not let that distract us from our work.”
The counting process will remain open and he said his office will investigate any “legitimate” concerns about the count or fraud allegations.
Sterling said the state has not seen any evidence of widespread fraud or irregularities, but he emphasized the word “widespread.”