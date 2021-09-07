College of Coastal Georgia recently announced that its Spring 2021 radiologic science graduates achieved a 100% pass rate on their first attempt of the national certification exam given by the American Registry of Radiologic Technologists.
ARRT is a national organization that sets high standards for radiologic technologists by creating examination procedures, ethical standards and continuing education requirements. The exam is rigorous, and being certified and registered with the ARRT demonstrates to employers that an individual meets professional standards and is qualified. The certification allows graduates to work as radiologic technologists throughout the United States.
“This was a huge accomplishment by program students that was clearly tied to their perseverance and dedication for the profession, despite huge obstacles,” said Eliot Lee, radiologic science program director.
The college’s Associate of Science in Radiologic Science degree program is an entry-level, two-year program through which students develop the knowledge and skills required to become a member of the healthcare team.
Students are immersed in an environment with state-of-the-art technology to learn imaging techniques. Students learn how to produce diagnostic images used for the diagnosis and treatment of disease and injury.
The program boasts a five-year job placement rate of 100% and a five-year certification pass rate of over 95%.
The 15-student cohort all graduated from the program and went on to pass the exam in May and June, certifying them as radiologic technologists.
Lee said he hopes that this achievement demonstrates that to be a radiologic technologist requires a special balance of technical knowledge supplemented with superior patient skills.
Those skills involve knowledge of human anatomy and physiology, communication and critical thinking.
“Our goal in getting students prepared to sit for this exam is to provide educational opportunities that will allow them to demonstrate the knowledge, skills and attitudes necessary to succeed as a registered radiologic technologist,” Lee said.