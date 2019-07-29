There’s something that people say that drives me crazy.
“We’re celebrating our six-month anniversary,’’ they’ll say.
There is, of course, no such thing as an anniversary that celebrates any number of months less than 12. The word anniversary means the recurrence of an annual event. If you want to celebrate a monthly occurrence, it’s a mensiversary as in a sixth mensiversary. Unfortunately, it’s a word that isn’t in your Webster’s or Oxford dictionaries, but it is in some online version. That some of those online dictionaries also recognize irregardless should tell you something, but I don’t want to overexaggerate the point.
I bring all this up to tell you that my wife and I celebrated our 504th mensiversary this week. That’s a far more impressive numerical milestone than 42nd anniversary, a number that, unfortunately, some people find impressive on its own. I say unfortunate because divorce is becoming too common, while living together outside marital bonds is becoming less so.
But I’m not pointing fingers. As a pastor friend of mine says, often with a sigh, “Life happens.” Yes it does, to all of us.
It is getting harder to celebrate anniversaries with a card. A lot of retailers are discarding their greeting cards because people don’t seem to buy them. It’s easy to see why. A sentimental message with some decorative art will cost you at least $4.99, and the choices are as rare as a marriage that endures past 40 years.
It started on a hot July afternoon in 1977 when a girl all in white walked down an aisle at a church in Anderson, S.C. I’ve been a lot of places and seen a lot of things, but that was the prettiest thing I’ve ever seen.
We’ve had some great times with a few hard times, I guess. We’ve driven each other to the emergency room and waited, waited and waited. People who complain about the lack of insurance should realize that having it doesn’t get you treated any quicker. The uninsured gang member who comes in with a wound from a drive-by shooting goes to the front of the line even though he’ll never pay a dime on his enormous hospital bill.
Part of being my wife is going through medical bills turning up double charges and fees that already have been paid. That’s a topic for another day.
We’ve sat by the hospital bed where our little 3-month-old daughter lay with a leg in traction for nearly a month after an auto accident. And as an adult, she’s scared us witless a couple of times since then.
We’ve observed our anniversary a lot of places because it often fell during our last summer vacation before Vonette had to go back to teaching math. We’ve looked across the table at each other in some nice restaurants and a picnic table in Yellowstone National Park, where we ate a meal she cooked on a Coleman camp stove.
We’ve taken refuge from the rain in tents or a VW camper van on our anniversaries. We’ve watched the sun go down on our anniversary, and we’ve seen it come up the next morning — at least I have — knowing somewhere deep in your soul it’s the first day of another year we will mark in 364 days.
I suppose all annual celebrations of relationships don’t have to be wedding anniversaries. Maybe you can remember the day you went to Ace Hardware and had a shiny new key cut for the front door for someone with whom you intended to spend the rest of your life. And maybe you celebrated your sixth mensiversary with a soulmate’s name tattooed somewhere on your body.
The best thing about our marriage is that there’s more than just the two of us. As I write this, there’s a 4-year-old grandson watching cartoons in the same chair where I watch “Jeopardy” nearly every night. He, his mom, Jessica, his dad Daniel and little sister Isabelle recently spent three weeks in Hawaii. As they waited to board their flight, Benjamin said, “Granddaddy, can I have some coins?”
I gave him four. He tossed the first in the fountain at the Brunswick airport and wished for a toy. Then he tossed the other three in one at a time with this wish repeated with each splash; “I wish I get to spend all day with Granddaddy and spend the night.”
He could have saved his money.
We’re going to watch him and his happy little sister while their mom and dad go see a movie.
In fact, our first date was a movie. Anderson didn’t have anything showing we wanted to see, so we drove to Greenville to see a thriller starring Robert Redford and Faye Dunaway at the Twin Cinemas on 291 Bypass. Who knew “Three Days of the Condor’’ would be the first stop on 42 years?
Sometimes a marriage brings some happy complications. We’re shopping for children again at Christmas, and we have more birthday parties. I’ll bet my future includes some dance recitals and some ball games.
At Thanksgiving, we gather at our own table and wait for someone else to come over the river and through the woods. Actually, over the river and the marsh.
My wedding band, which has a design on it a hippy would love, has worn nicely but has endured like our marriage. I lost it a few times when I dropped weight and it slipped off my skinnier finger. Once, I found it at the bottom of the steps off the high back porch of our first home and, when I was covering a University of South Carolina football game, I had to dig through the paper towels in a trash can. It had slid off when I dried my hands in a men’s room. Someone also found it on the first tee of the old Glynco golf course and turned it in at the pro shop.
Our rings have always been quiet symbols of our commitments to each other.
We don’t have tattoos. Neither of understand why anyone wants one.
But I guess I have one that you can’t see. It’s a name written on my heart, and it’s been there longer than 42 years.