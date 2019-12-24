What began as a child’s request turned into a Christmas tradition and something of a small business for the Monts family.
Brunswick resident Lisa Monts, now known to many as the Spider Lady, has been making and selling decorative spiders made of beads for over 20 years. Spiders and spiderwebs are a fixture of Eastern European Christmas folklore, and while the spiders would become central to a Monts family custom, it was a more economical need that led Lisa to begin making the small bead spiders as gifts.
“This started as a Christmas gift when my son was in the second grade, and my husband had allowed me to become a stay-at-home housewife,” Monts said.
That particular year, her son wanted to give Christmas gifts to a lot of people at his school.
“I said, ‘I love where your heart is, but I can’t afford to do that, dear.’ Luckily I had been a hippie at the University of Maryland and had lots of beads,” Monts said.
Wracking her brain, she remembered learning the story of Christmas spider from someone at a craft show who used glass ornaments, styrofoam balls and hot glue to make spider ornaments.
“I didn’t like the hot glue mess, and I thought ‘There’s got to be a better way to do that,’” Monts said. “Maybe I could make it look nicer. Back then they were called silver spiders, silver spiders for Christmas.”
So she tried her hand at it. The results were better than she expected, however.
“For about five years, all I did was make silver spiders. And I really got tired of doing it, but it was a nice, cute Christmas personal gift,” Monts said.
As her son prompted her to begin making the spiders, Monts’ niece led her to broaden her horizons with the type of spiders she made.
“My niece one day comes up to me and says, ‘Aunt Lisa, I don’t want a silver spider,’” Monts said. “I said OK, thinking she wanted jewelry. I asked ‘So what do you want?’ and she said, ‘A JMU spider.’ I didn’t know what a JMU spider, and she said ‘You know, it’s where I go to school!’ I still didn’t know what a JMU spider was, so I asked her what it would look like and she said ‘It would be purple and gold like my school colors.’
“I don’t know why the bell didn’t go off before. Why didn’t I do green and red or something? From then on we did colored spiders.”
Introducing team colors to the mix opened the flood gates, so to speak. When she began selling spiders, the sports team spiders were by far the most popular.
“Of course there’s no Georgia spiders in here because I can’t keep them in stock,” Monts said, indicating the lack of spiders sporting the University of Georgia’s colors in a display box. “Same thing with the Gators and Clemson and Auburn. The college ones go quicker in this area, and it’s really interesting to us because, being from northern Virginia, the pro teams always went.”
She also makes “the pretty ones,” decorative spiders made of jewelry she considered pretty.
Despite how they’re made or what they’re supposed to represent, all her spiders come with a description of the Monts’ Christmas spider tradition — mostly based on European folklore with a little family spin.
The story goes that a busy housewife was preparing her home for Christmas day. She cleaned so well that, after the family went to sleep, the spiders were unable to attach their webs to anything but the family’s Christmas tree. When they woke up, the household found the tree wrapped in silvery spiderwebs.
A spider in the tree signifies that all else is done and the household is ready for Christmas, Monts said. That’s only half of the tradition, however.
“What we would do with it, and what we tell our clients to do with it, is we say that mom hides the spider in the tree reads the story to the children in the room while dad gets his coffee,” Monts said. “Then you tell the children whoever finds it first using their eyes only — and I can’t emphasize that statement enough, because the first year I didn’t use that statement my son shook the tree – we say whoever finds the spider first with their eyes only gets to open the first present.”
A spider in the tree who brings good luck to its discoverer is a common tradition in European counties, especially in Eastern Europe. In some cases, it’s finding a spiderweb rather than the spider itself that brings luck.
“It becomes a nice family tradition. A lot of people relate it to the pickle,” Monts said. “That’s German folklore where if you find the pickle you get an extra present, but finding the pickle is really so that you appreciate the ornaments. You’re looking at all the ornaments to find the one that is the pickle.
“The version of the story I use is actually Gaelic. There are at least 25 — known to me — stories about the spider and the tree that people have shared. Grandmas will come over, ‘Oh, I remember when we did this in Europe.’ It is genuine European folklore, we just add the part about getting to open the first present.
“The funniest thing of all this is I’m Jewish. My husband isn’t, so we do celebrate Christmas and Hanukkah for the kids.”
Since she passed the tradition to her children, Monts said they’ve even put their own spins on it.
“(My son) was seven we started, he is now 33, lives in San Diego, and he’ll call me. ‘Hey mom, I need a San Francisco one, I need a San Diego one, and by the way I’m dating somebody new, send a pretty one.’ And I’ll say, ‘Victor, you don’t need my spiders, it’s the busy time,’ and he said ‘Mom, you wouldn’t have this business if not for me.’
“One year, he came home from college and said ‘Mom, the story’s changed.’ I said, ‘What do you mean, the story’s changed?’ And he said, ‘Whoever finds the spider gets the first drink.’ He told me that was age-appropriate storytelling.”
It’s hard to take on any more customers during this time of year, but Monts said she’s always happy to talk about the tradition and makes spiders to order. For more information, call 912-342-7477.
