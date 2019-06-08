Thursday’s decision by the Zoning Board of Appeals to prohibit the use of Village Drive as an access to the St. Simon’s Land Trust’s Guale Preserve park leaves a host of questions for county officials, the land trust and German Village residents.
Despite the board’s ruling less than 48 hours ago, the gate to the Village Drive trailhead remained open Friday afternoon. David Pope, executive director of the St. Simon’s Land Trust, said this is likely because the caretaker for the Brenn Foundation/Bagley family’s retained property lives there and frequently leaves to gate open when he comes and goes.
Still, any member of the public could currently drive down the public road and park at one of the demarcated spaces. What would happen to them, however, remains to be seen.
Glynn County Community Development Director Pamela Thompson signed off on the construction plans in January, however she declined to comment on the aftermath of the board’s ruling due to the likelihood of further action on the land trust’s application.
The county has the most immediate obligation to enforce the ruling, but it doesn’t seem likely that the Glynn County Commission will take the board of appeals seriously this time around.
“In my opinion, it was a ruling that likely shouldn’t have happened,” Commission Chairman Mike Browning said. “The Zoning Board of Appeals has no jurisdiction on public roads.”
Browning said that he would not advise Glynn County Police to arrest individuals who use Village Drive to access the park. He also said that he expects the land trust to appeal Thursday’s decision.
Indeed, all options are on the table for the St. Simons Land Trust, including an appeal of the Village Bluff Property Owners Association’s (POA) appeal.
“We’re waiting from guidance from Glynn County,” said Emily Ellison, the land trust’s Development Director. “Meanwhile, we’re honoring that panel and telling people not to access the park through Village Drive.”
Pope said that the land trust had not yet decided on their next course of action, calling the situation a “head scratcher.”
“We can’t even use a public road to access our own property,” Pope said.
He also lamented the fact that the board’s decision threw up a heap of roadblocks for not only the land trust, but also the Department of Natural Resources, which has a conservation easement over the area, and the First African Baptist Church, which manages the Village Cemetery tucked away on the property.
As of now, the residents of German Village will have to see if the land trust will continue to honor the board of appeal’s ruling.
Anne Ditmer, president of the Village Bluff POA, said the neighborhood has discussed options to document excessive disregard of the ruling by the public if it were to occur, including setting up cameras at the end of Village Drive.
But she said she hopes it wouldn’t come to that and that the land trust would keep their word. She maintained that German Village harbors no animosity towards members of the land trust after the ruling.