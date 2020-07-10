Questions persist about monument's future

Bennie Williams doesn’t believe it will be difficult for a committee being formed by the Brunswick City Commission to reach consensus over the future of an American Civil War monument in the port city.
The monument that has stood downtown in Hanover Square since 1902 was recently defaced with paint amid ongoing protests over racial issues.
“We were emotionally upset,” Williams said after he learned the monument was defaced.
Williams, commander of the local chapter of Sons of Confederate Veterans, said there is an easy resolution to the issue everyone can agree on. He and others in his organization support the construction of a memorial in tribute to the African-American union troops who served on St. Simons Island during the 1860s war.
In fact, Williams said several of his members indicated they would be willing to donate financially to any fundraiser needed to build a statue in Hanover Square next to the Confederate monument.
“Some of us are willing to step up and do this,” he said.
At least two members of the organization have sent applications to serve on the committee that will make a recommendation to the Brunswick City Commission. While it’s important the organization be represented, it’s not the most important group that should have a voice in the decision, he acknowledged.
The biggest stakeholder is the United Daughters of the Confederacy, descendants of the women who held fundraisers to pay for the monument, Williams said.
“This monument was bought and paid for with money raised by the widows and wives and daughters to honor their husbands and sons,” he said. “That monument was not erected to honor a slave owner. It was built to honor the smaller farmer who tried to protect his land.”
A monument dedicated to the Black soldiers would be a way to create discussion about the role both sides played in the war, he said.
“If we’re going to educate ourselves on the Southern soldier, you have to tell the story of the Northern soldier,” Williams said. “We don’t have a problem with a monument for the history of the 54th Massachusetts Regiment.”
The 54th Massachusetts was an all-Black regiment in the Army of the Potomac that encamped in the region before participating in a campaign in Charleston, S.C.
Williams said he believes the person who painted the letters BLM on the Confederate memorial was not local. He said a person driving a vehicle with Pennsylvania tags was seen taking photographs of Confederate gravesites at Oak Grove Cemetery. The same person was also seen taking photos of the memorial prior to the act of vandalism.
The organization is offering a $3,000 reward for anyone providing information that will lead to the arrest and conviction of the vandal, Williams said.
“This monument represents a time in history,” he said. “We live in a nation that continues to grow.”