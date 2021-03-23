Plans to erect billboards in certain areas of the county are on hold until June 16.
Last week, the Glynn County Commission passed a 90-day moratorium on applications for billboards in rights of way owned by railroad companies.
The county’s zoning maps were transferred into the digital geographic information system in 2002, or GIS.
The zoning designation given to railroad rights of way was not transferred, however, leaving them “unzoned,” Senior Assistant County Attorney Will Worley told commissioners.
“The effect is we have a lot of property in Glynn County that does not have the zoning designation and is therefore not subject to our zoning ordinances,” Worley said.
The issue became apparent when the county’s planning and zoning division received an application for a billboard along I-95, just off Old Jesup Road near Hautala Drive. When planning staff members began researching the property in GIS, a question arose as to whether the county had legal jurisdiction.
County Planning Manager Stefanie Leif said on Monday she didn’t know why the zoning had not been transferred, but one possible consequence is that the county has no authority to regulate construction in these rights of way.
“A possible interpretation is it’s anything goes, and you can put something out there without having to go through the county for any approval,” Leif said.
In commercial areas this would have little impact, she said, but it could present a problem for neighborhoods.
“Worst-case, there may be a residential neighborhood with a railroad that runs behind it, and suddenly there’s a billboard or a 24-hour lit structure and they never would have expected it to be there when they built their home,” Leif said.
Another interpretation is that the old hard-copy maps are the accurate ones and the GIS maps simply need to be updated. Leif said this could be complicated by the fact that the county has been presenting the GIS system as the accurate zoning map.
County planning and zoning, GIS and legal staff asked for a 90-day moratorium to investigate the issue and come up with a course of action.
The solution may be as simple as updating the maps, or staff members may have to go through the rezoning process, which requires a period of public notice and public hearings before a planning commission before going to the county commission.
Commission Chairman Wayne Neal said the seven-member governing body is interested in tackling the issue from a neighborhood protection standpoint. It’s not uncommon for railroads to lease right of way along major thoroughfares to enterprising advertising companies to install billboards, he said.
“There’s a gap in the ordinances that allows the railroad to make deals with the billboard companies, and we would have no regulations over it like we would private property,” Neal said. “We’re working on bringing that into compliance, and this moratorium is keeping them from coming in and putting in a dozen of these while we’re rewriting the ordinance.”
County staff members are still early in the process, Leif said. They will have a proposed course of action to present to commissioners in the next three months.