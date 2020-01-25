Of all the myriad and significant historic landmarks around the Golden Isles, this particular one in downtown Brunswick will not even ring a bell with most folks. (Hint: that’s a pun.)
Many of you pass it by regularly when you drive through downtown. And make no mistake — it is certainly among the more enduring relics of our past.
It survived antebellum obsolescence. It avoided getting melted down and hurled as shrapnel at Yankee troops during the Civil War. It was phased out as a call to market downtown and then as an emergency alarm to roust turn of the 20th century city firefighters. And it was darn lucky not to have been appropriated by vandals or pranksters or both from the back porch of an abandoned welcome center.
But this 170-year-old bell survived all that and remains a part of our community here in the 21st Century. Stop by and see it sometime. It is located in the northwest quadrant of Queen Square, which is located at Newcastle and Mansfield streets, just across Mansfield Street from Old City Hall.
The bell presides within this timelessly sedate town square thanks to the efforts of many civic-minded folks, not the least which are those who do the good works of Signature Squares. Signature Squares is a nonprofit group dedicated to preserving Brunswick’s original 18th century Oglethorpe Plan town squares and other green spaces.
I had noticed the bell in passing a couple of times. But I was unaware of its storied past until Brunswick resident Jerry Spencer filled me in via email this week. Jerry is a founding member of Signature Squares and serves as its landscape architect.
“It’s fascinating stuff, just amazing,” Jerry told me Friday in a follow-up phone call. “For a bell to move around like that is just unreal. The fact that we still have it is amazing.”
The bell itself is a couple of feet high and about as big around at the base. It rests in a nondescript black metal frame. Its very existence is its most compelling feature. It has served a purpose through three centuries.
The bell’s beginnings are plain enough, etched on its outer shell. John Benson. New York. 1850. Perhaps Mr. Benson cast this bell in New York at the behest of John Couper or his son James Couper. The bell first saw use in this area at the Coupers’ Cannon’s Point plantation on St. Simons Island, where they grew long-staple sea island cotton and experimented quite successfully with olive, citrus and grape orchards.
Such lofty agricultural pursuits are tarnished by the enslaved backs on which the burden of labor rested for producing these crops. The bell’s primary function was most likely a call to and from those fertile fields for Cannon Point’s enslaved labor force.
Then came the Civil War, from 1861-65. Iron and steel were in high demand in the resource-poor South. Though James Couper opposed succession from the Union, his bell did end up in a Macon munitions plant to be melted down for artillery.
That never happened. Instead, the bell somehow found its way back to Cannon’s Point in 1886. It came to little purpose at Cannon’s Point in this era. The Couper family donated it to the city of Brunswick.
The bell ended up in Queen Square’s northwest quadrant, where it likely served as a call to residents that fresh produce or meat had arrived at the farmer’s market there. A grocer’s market had operated in the square as early as 1872. A coffee house went up two years earlier on the southeastern quadrant of Queen Square, directly across Newcastle Street from Old City Hall. (Brunswick City Hall and the courthouse, by the way, moved to the southwestern quadrant of Queen’s Square in 1882. The stately Alfred Eichberg-designed Old City Hall building that occupies this corner today was completed in 1893.)
Plans for further development on Queen Square ran amok of public sentiment in the latter years of the 19th century. Residents demanded their open spaces remain open, just as Gen. James Oglethorpe intended. As a public use, the old coffee house across from town hall was later converted into a fire station. And that bell found new purpose.
An 1890 photo of the city fire station shows the bell hanging in the building’s belfry. There is no bell in the same firehouse belfry in a 1919 photo.
Where did it go? To Palmetto Cemetery. In her book, “Falling For Coastal Magic,” noted local historian Patricia Barefoot tells us the bell hung there from a wooden scaffolding to signal the cemetery’s closing each night. Time took its toll and the scaffolding eventually collapsed, dropping the bell in the process.
Who picked up the bell from there? Possibly the local Chamber of Commerce. We know they put it on the front porch of the old visitor’s center at the mainland foot of the F.J. Torras Causeway, which was built in the 1930s, Jerry says. That rundown building is now crowded onto an overgrown median between the eastbound turn lanes onto the causeway from U.S. 17. The center was a bustling concern back before the DOT’s U.S. 17 widening project took out the parking lot.
The bell eventually ended up on the welcome center’s back porch, where it sat in relative seclusion as visitors became less frequent and it fell into disrepair before finally closing in 2013. Back in the previous decade, Jerry expressed his concern to then-Mayor Bryan Thompson that the bell could be lost to history, easy pickings on that abandoned porch.
Thompson, Jerry tells me, put the bell away for safekeeping. An ardent defender of Brunswick as the only and original home of the delicious stew of the same name, Thompson stored it away along with the pot in which that first tantalizing batch of stew was cooked, Jerry says.
Through the efforts of Signature Squares, the northern half of Queen Square has been preserved as attractive green space, its only adornments historical markers. Still, there was no bell.
Enter Ernie Craft, a nonagenarian World War II combat veteran and Brunswick historian. That bell needs be in Queen Square, back where it belongs, Ernie told Jerry.
“As a founding member of Signature Squares, I promised Ernie we will get the bell back in Queen Square,” Jerry told me.
The bell has been a feature on this peaceful square for about a year now. Soon, a story board will be added to tell its story, written by another noted local historian, Leslie Faulkenberry. “I’ve lived here for 45 years and that bell was just sort of invisible for a long time,” Faulkenberry said. “But it’s amazing how this thing just keeps popping back up.”
Pop by Queen Square and see it for yourself sometime.