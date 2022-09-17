Queen, England on permanent display at local inn

The Grey Owl Inn, off Demere Road, on St. Simons, has a secret not betrayed by its picturesque farmhouse exterior. The bed and breakfast features a room devoted to the British monarchy, known as the Royalty Room.

The owners of the inn, William Gusman and his wife, Mildred Susan Gusman, designed the space to feature tucked away teapots and plenty of English memorabilia.

