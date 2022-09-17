Queen, England on permanent display at local inn

The Grey Owl Inn, off Demere Road, on St. Simons, has a secret not betrayed by its picturesque farmhouse exterior. The bed and breakfast features a room devoted to the British monarchy, known as the Royalty Room.
The owners of the inn, William Gusman and his wife, Mildred Susan Gusman, designed the space to feature tucked away teapots and plenty of English memorabilia.
“My wife is very fond of the royal family and collects a lot of magazines on the royal family. We’ve made several trips to England. In 1992, we actually saw Diana from a distance. We were staying at a hotel in Kensington, and Diana used to go to the gym there,” he said.
“So we saw her floating by one day when we were on the balcony. That was really an experience.”
The Royalty Room is trimmed in purple and a nearby “throne room” (i.e. the loo) features a glistening, jewel inspired chandelier and sculpted bronze faucets.
But the focal point of the space is undoubtedly, the custom-made stained glass doors.
“The doors were created at Pane in the Glass (on St. Simons). My wife worked with local artist Linda Wonder to design it. The wood is from UVS in Brunswick,” Gusman said.
Among others, there’s a silhouette of Sherlock Holmes, the ravens that occupy the Tower of London and Big Ben.
“My wife really has a fondness for England,” he conceded.
The eyes of the world will be on London Monday as Queen Elizabeth II is laid to rest. The 96-year-old sovereign passed away on Sept. 8 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.
Services will begin at 11 a.m. British standard time (BST), which is 6 a.m. on the East Coast and 3 a.m. out west.
A procession from the Palace of Westminster to Westminster Abbey will begin 15 minutes prior to the service. Afterward, the Last Post will sound and two minutes of silence will be observed. The funeral will conclude around noon BST or 7 a.m. EST with Reveille, the national anthem and a lament played by queen’s piper.
Once finished, the queen’s coffin will be transported to Windsor Palace where she’ll be laid to rest in the royal vault beside her late husband, Prince Philip, who passed in April 2021.
The funeral will be streamed live around the world. Hulu and YouTube TV will be broadcasting the event as will all major news outlets.