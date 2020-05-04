Quality sets door company apart

Susan and Gene Walker have owned Overhead Door Co. of Brunswick since 1994 and are a hometown family run business. The company is well-known for its garage door sales, installation and service, but they offer so much more. They also specialize in the sales and installation of custom entry doors by Provia, manufactured in the Amish country of Ohio. This includes entry doors, French doors and sliding patio doors. They also offer sales of custom replacement windows, also by Provia. Provia manufacturers the highest quality products in a wide variety of price points.
And that’s not all. For the pet lover they also offer Plexidor high quality pet doors. Both regular push-through pet doors, and electronic pet doors are available. Automatic pet doors open when the pet approaches and close after they have passes through. The electronic models lock down when not in use as a security feature.
Residential products can been seen in their 2,000 square foot showroom with design center. Of course, one of their knowledgeable sales people will be happy to come to you as door estimates are free of charge. Saturday appointments are also available for your convenience. Customers may also visit their website at www.ohdbrunswick.com. Their showroom also carries a wide range of replacement remote controls, keypads, and spray lubrication products. They will even replace the battery in your remote control at our showroom at no charge.
In addition to these residential products Overhead Door Company of Brunswick is also skilled in the commercial door industry, offering commercial roll-up and sectional doors, heavy duty operators, gate operators, room dividers and hollow metal entry doors and, just as important, annual planned maintenance programs for these heavy duty products.
Annual planned maintenance is very important for the largest moving object in a home. Garage doors and operators are a mechanical access system and need to be serviced annually just like a car. Skilled technicians are available for planned maintenance and emergencies such as broken springs or cables alike. All employees must go through a drug testing and a vigorous background check.
Susan said, “It’s the quality that sets the company apart from the rest.”
“We are the ‘Home of the Red Ribbon,’ and offer a higher-end product,” she said. “We don’t compete with price of the big box stores and we don’t subcontract our work out so we are here in 6 months when you need us. Many people get confused and all doors are not the same. If you don’t see the Red Ribbon it’s not The Genuine, The Original Overhead Door.