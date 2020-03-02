Today is a big day for voters and for candidates seeking local, state or federal office.
Early voting in the 2020 presidential primary is now underway and candidates can begin qualifying for elective offices.
Georgia’s presidential preference primary will be held March 24. Party primaries and the nonpartisan general election will be held May 19. The general election will be Nov. 3.
Three early voting polling places for the presidential preference primaries will be open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Mondays and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. the rest of the week. All three polling places will also be open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 14.
Early voting polls can be found at the Glynn County Board of Elections’ office at 1815 Gloucester St., Brunswick; at Ballard Complex community building at 325 Old Jesup Road, Brunswick; and Glynn County Fire Station No. 2 at 1929 Demere Road, St. Simons Island.
Most candidates can turn in their qualification packets from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., said Glynn County Elections and Registration Supervisor Chris Channell. Republican candidates must qualify in the first-floor conference room of the Glynn County Courthouse, 701 G St. in Brunswick, while Democrats must go to the board of election’s office at 1815 Gloucester St.
Deadline for qualifying is noon Friday.
Candidates should check with the board of elections about qualifying times and locations.
Qualifying for non-partisan offices will also be held in the board’s office.
Independent candidates do not have a primary and qualify via nominating petition to be submitted by July 14.
Some have already announced for various posts up for election this year.
The chairwoman of Glynn County Democrats, Julie Jordan, announced she will challenge Don Hogan, R-St. Simons Island, in his reelection bid for state House seat 179.
No Republicans have announced opposition to Hogan.
State Rep. Jeff Jones, R-St. Simons Island, plans to run for reelection to the House District 167 seat. The only challenger to publicly announce a campaign is fellow Republican Buddy DeLoach.
In the state Senate District 3 race, Republicans Cody Smith and Sheila McNeill have announced they will seek the seat being vacated by the incumbent, Sen. William Ligon, R-White Oak. Cedric King, a Democrat, has announced his candidacy for the seat too.
U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter. R-1, will face fellow Republican Daniel Merritt in the primary. Lisa Ring, a Democrat who unsuccessfully challenged Carter in 2018, will run again this year. This time, she will face Barbara Seidman in the Democratic primary.
Glynn County Commission seats currently held by Allen Booker, Mike Browning, Peter Murphy and Bob Coleman — District 5, District 1, District 2 and At-large Post 2, respectively — will be on the ballot.
Coleman and Murphy have announced they will not run for reelection.
Republicans Cap Fendig and Mike Haugen have announced intentions to vie for the District 2 seat, while Bo Clark and Walter Rafolski, also Republicans, have said they intend to pursue the at-large seat.
In District 1, Sammy Tostensen announced in January that he would challenge Browning in the Republican general primary.
Booker, a Democrat, has no declared opposition.
District Attorney Jackie Johnson, a Republican, is also facing reelection. The only one to announce a candidacy against her is Keith Higgins, an independent.
On the Glynn County Board of Education, seats held by Democrat Linda Bobbitt and Republicans Marcus Edgy, John Madala and Jerry Mancil — representing districts 5, 1, 3 and At-large Post 2, respectively — will be on the ballot.
One at-large position on the Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission is open and will be on the ballot. Steve Copeland, elected to the seat in 2016, stepped down late last year.
A Glynn County grand jury is expected to appoint a replacement next month to serve until the election.
Four of the five Glynn County Superior Court Judges — Stephen Scarlett, Stephen Kelley, Anthony Harrison and Bert Guy — and State Court Judge Bart Altman are up for reelection as well.
Other positions that will be on the ballot include:
• Glynn County Probate Court judge, currently held by Debra Godwin Duncan.
• State Court clerk, held by Brenda Boone-Cove.
• Glynn County Superior Court clerk, held by Ron Adams.
• Glynn County sheriff, held by Neal Jump.
• Glynn County tax commissioner, held by Jeff Chapman.
• Glynn County coroner, held by Marc Neu.
• Glynn County Magistrate Court judge, held by Wallace Harrell.
• State Court solicitor, held by Maria Lugue.
Glynn County surveyor also is on the ballot.