The weeklong qualifying period for candidates seeking to run for Brunswick mayor and two city commission seats began Monday with nine people filling out the paperwork and paying the fee to run for office.
Seven of those paid the $469 qualifying fee to run for Brunswick mayor to replace incumbent Cornell Harvey, who cannot run for reelection to another four years in office because of term limits.
The mayoral candidates who qualified Monday are incumbent City Commissioner Vincent Williams, Cosby Johnson, John Perry, Ivan Figueroa, Travis Riddle, Ann Senior and Robbie Tucker.
Incumbent City Commissioner Felicia Harris paid the $342 qualifying fee to seek another four years representing the South Ward. Gary Cook paid the same fee and filed the paperwork to run for the North Ward seat currently held by Williams.
Christina Redden, assistant supervisor of the Glynn County Board of Elections and Registration, said her office is encouraging candidates to make appointments to come to her office to fill out the paperwork and pay the qualifying fee as early as possible because of new mask mandates in all county offices. Call 912-554-7060 to make an appointment.
Redden said she already has more candidate appointments today.
Some potential candidates prefer to wait until later in the week to decide when to make it official by filling out the paperwork and paying the fee.
In some instances, people wait until late on the final day of qualifying to see who else is running, Redden said.
“Early is better,” she said.
All candidates will be required to submit a personal financial disclosure form within 15 days after qualifying to run for the election. And they must apply for a declaration of intention before accepting campaign contributions.
Hours for qualifying are from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. this week through Friday at the Board of Elections Office in the Office Park Building, 1815 Gloucester St. in Brunswick.
Candidates must be at least 25 years old, a registered voter in Brunswick and a city resident for at least one year preceding the election. City commission candidates must be residents of the ward they will represent for at least six months preceding the election. Each ward position is elected on a citywide basis.
Glynn County has closed buildings to the public because of the recent COVID-19 outbreak, but staff can be reached by phone, fax, mail, email or online.
“We will continue to assist the voters of Glynn County with voter registration, absentee ballot applications, and other election needs,” said Christopher Channell, Glynn County’s elections supervisor. “Most services can be completed online at the My Voter Page website: www.mvp.sos.ga.gov. This website will allow you to register to vote, update your registration, request an absentee ballot, view your polling locations, see a sample ballot, and learn about your elected officials.”
Those unable to contact the website can call the elections office at 912-554-7060 or go to glynnelections@glynncounty-ga.gov to register to vote, update a voter registration, request an absentee ballot, view polling locations, see a sample ballot, and learn about elected officials.
Voter registration applications can be returned by mail, postage paid. People who wish to drop off applications in person are asked to contact the elections office to arrange an appointment. Voter registration applications are also available at public libraries and Brunswick City Hall.
The voter registration deadline for the city of Brunswick municipal election is Oct. 2.