Two Brunswick City Commission seats will be up for grabs when qualifying for city elections is held next month.
Commissioner Julie Martin, who has held the South Ward seat the past eight years, said she plans to seek a third, four-year term in the at-large election because there is still more she wants to accomplish on behalf of the city.
Martin earned her first term on the commission when she beat out rivals Allison Van der Veer and Otis Herrington with 53 percent of the vote in 2011. She won a second term in office with 56 percent of the vote over two challengers, Linda Mincey and Valerie Scriven.
Commissioner Johnny Cason’s term is also expiring. Cason, who could not be reached for comment on Monday, has served two terms as the South Ward commissioner.
Cason had to go to a runoff eight years ago to beat incumbent Jonathan Williams with 58 percent of the vote. He defeated Zack Lyde with 64 percent of the vote to win a second term in office.
All registered voters in the city are eligible to vote for the candidate of their choice in both seats. Both seats are non-partisan.
The first day for candidates to qualify at the Glynn County Board of Elections Office is Aug. 19 and the period ends Aug. 23. The candidates who qualify will face each other in the Nov. 5 elections.
Voters have until Oct. 7 to register for the general election. Early voting begins Oct. 14.
The winner must get more than 50 percent of the vote or the top two candidates will face each other in a runoff.
Candidates must be at least 25 years old and be a registered voter. They must have been a resident of Brunswick for at least one year and must have lived in the ward they are seeking to represent for at least six months prior to the election.