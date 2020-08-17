Qualifying begins Monday for municipal elections in Kingsland and St. Marys.
Four seats will be contested in St. Marys, including the seat held by Mayor John Morrissey the past eight years, the Post 4 seat held by Dave Reilly, the Post 5 seat held by Allen Rassi and the Post 6 seat held by Linda Williams.
In Kingsland, the seats of council members Mike McClain and James Galloway will be up for grabs in the November general election. The elected offices in both cities are non-partisan.
Signs have been erected throughout St. Marys, with a candidate already challenging Morrissey for the mayor’s position.
Both cities underwent a long process to switch to even-numbered election years to increase voter participation. Before the transition, which has to be approved by the General Assembly, turnout for some city elections was less than 10 percent of registered voters.
The logic behind the change to hold city elections to coincide with state and federal elections was the elections for state representative, house, governor and president attract much larger turnouts.
To make the transition, elected officials ran for three-year terms instead of the typical four-year terms in both cities. When their three-year terms expired, the elections returned to four-year terms.
Both cities completed the transition with no problems.
Candidates in both cities can qualify at their municipality’s city hall. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in both cities.
The qualifying fee for St. Marys mayor is $342, and the fee for city council is $270.
In Kingsland, the fee to run for city council is $180.75.