Qualifying for the upcoming county and state elections is set for March 7-11.
Republican candidates will fill out the qualifying paperwork and fees at the Old County Courthouse in the first floor meeting room, 701 G St.
Democrats and nonpartisan candidates for Brunswick-Glynn Joint Water and Sewer Commission and soil conservation will file at the Glynn County Board of Elections and Registration office, 115 Gloucester St. in Brunswick.
The fees to qualify are $108 for Board of Education, with the at-large Post 1, District 2 and District 4 seats up for grabs. Candidates for Glynn County Commission will pay $225 to qualify, with the at-large Post 1, District 3 and District 4 seats contested.
The nonpartisan Brunswick-Glynn Joint Water and Sewer Commission at large Post 1 seat will cost candidates $180 to qualify. And the Georgia Soil and Water Conservation Commission seat will require a petition to qualify.
Hours to qualify are 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. March 7-10 and from 9 a.m. to noon on March 11, the last day to qualify.
Absentee ballot applications for the general primary are March 7 though May 13. The voter registration deadline for the primary is April 25. Early voting for the general primary is May 2-20 with general primary election set for May 24. Any runoffs, if necessary, will take place June 21.
The voter registration deadline for the November general election is Oct. 10. The general election is scheduled for Nov. 8, with a runoff on Dec. 6, if necessary. Go to the voter information link at the Glynn County website for more information about the upcoming election cycle.
During Tuesday’s meeting, board members also discussed a pre-bid meeting on Feb. 22 at the site of the old CVS building on Gloucester Street to discuss the renovations needed to move the board of elections office to a larger building. Construction could begin by early April with renovations taking a year to complete, depending on the availability of building materials for the renovation, said Chris Channell, elections supervisor.
The move into the new building is needed because of the state mandate to have one voting machine for every 250 registered voters. Channell, at a past meeting, said the county doesn’t need the 36 to 43 new machines required by the state, estimated to cost Glynn County taxpayers around $198,000. In the past, local election officials were able to take into account early and absentee voting, when it came to the number of voting machines required by the state.