Incumbent Brunswick City Commissioner Julie Martin qualified to seek a third term in office on Monday. After she filed the paperwork, nobody stepped up to challenge Martin or seek the North Ward seat held by Johnny Cason.
Friday, however, was a different story.
Al Verheyn qualified to challenge Martin for the South Ward seat.
Three challengers filed the paperwork Friday to qualify for the North Ward seat held before incumbent Johnny Cason filed the paperwork to seek a third four-year term in office.
Cason will face Gary Cook, John Perry II and Zack Lyde. Both races will be determined in the Nov. 5 elections.
All registered voters in the city are eligible to vote for the candidate of their choice in both seats. Both seats are non-partisan.
The winner must get more than 50 percent of the vote or the top two candidates will face each other in a runoff.
Voters have until Oct. 7 to register for the general election. Early voting begins Oct. 14.