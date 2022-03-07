Pre-qualifying packets for the upcoming county and state elections for candidates are now available.
Packets can be picked up at the Board of Elections and Registration office, 1815 Gloucester St., Brunswick, or online at the Glynn County website. Qualifying runs from today through Friday.
Three Board of Education and three Glynn County Commission seats, a Soil and Water Conservation seat and a Brunswick-Glynn Joint Water and Sewer Commission seat will be contested in the November general election.
Republican candidates will fill out the qualifying paperwork and pay fees at the Old County Courthouse in the first floor meeting room, 701 G St.
Democrats and nonpartisan candidates for Brunswick-Glynn Joint Water and Sewer Commission and soil conservation will file at the Glynn County Board of Elections and Registration office in Brunswick.
The fees to qualify are $108 for Board of Education, with the At-large Post 1, District 2 and District 4 seats up for grabs.
Candidates for Glynn County Commission will pay $225 to qualify, with the At-large Post 1, District 3 and District 4 seats contested.
The nonpartisan Brunswick-Glynn Joint Water and Sewer Commission At-large Post 1 seat will cost candidates $180 to qualify. And the Georgia Soil and Water Conservation Commission seat will require a petition to qualify.
In Camden County, two county commission seats, Districts 2 and 4, and two school board seats, Districts 2 and 4, are up for grabs. The qualifying fee for county commission is $306 and the fee for school board is $108.
Hours to qualify are 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. today through Thursday and from 9 a.m. to noon on Friday, the last day to qualify in both Glynn and Camden counties.
Brantley County County Commission seats, Post 4 and 5, will be contested, with a qualifying fee of $180. The qualifying fee for school board Post 2 is $210.15 and Post 4 will cost $213.30.
Qualifying will be held 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, and 8 a.m. to noon on Friday.
Qualifying for two McIntosh County Board of Education seats, Districts 1 and 3, will be held next week, with a qualifying fee of $70. County commission posts1, 3 and 5, will also be contested. The qualifying fee for county commission is $234. The qualifying fee for state court judge is $2,272.76 and the fee for state court solicitor is $1,893.97.
Absentee ballot applications for the general primary are available today though May 13. The voter registration deadline for the primary is April 25. Early voting for the general primary is May 2-20 with general primary election set for May 24. Any runoffs, if necessary, will take place June 21.
The voter registration deadline for the November general election is Oct. 10. The general election is scheduled for Nov. 8, with a runoff on Dec. 6, if necessary. Go to the voter information link at the county websites for more information about the upcoming election cycle.