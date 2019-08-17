Candidate qualification for the November Brunswick municipal elections begins Monday and runs through Friday.
Brunswick City Commission North and South Ward seats, currently held by Johnny Cason and Julie Martin, respectively, are up for election in November. Anyone interested in running must pick up a qualification packet from the Glynn County Board of Elections at 1815 Gloucester St. and pay the $331.35 qualification fee. Candidates have to turn in the forms in the packet along with the required documentation to Brunswick City Hall.
The deadline for qualification is 4:30 p.m. Friday. Election Day is on Nov. 5. Early voting states Oct. 14 and ends Nov. 1.
For more information on qualifying, check glynncounty.org/elections under the “Announcements” section. To find your polling place, visit mvp.sos.ga.gov. Information on candidates can be found at the same site once qualification ends.