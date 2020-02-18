Don’t expect that snake in the grass to be a Burmese python. At least, not yet.
“As far as we know there are no established populations of pythons in or near Georgia, although occasionally an individual released or escaped pet does turn up,” said Daniel Sollenberger, a wildlife biologist with the state Department of Natural Resources. “There is still quite some distance between us and the South Florida population of Burmese pythons so immigration into Georgia is not occurring without human assistance.
“Of course, we encourage people to photograph and report anything that looks unusual just in case.”
Over the years there have been concerns about pythons slithering into North Florida and from there into neighboring states, but such progress appears to be slow. The oft-told explanation of the python population is Hurricane Andrew. It destroyed python breeding facilities in 1992, and between those and pets set out to live in the wild, the snakes made a home for themselves in South Florida.
The federal government tried to slow down the introduction of Burmese pythons by announcing a new federal rule on the snakes.
“The Burmese python has already gained a foothold in the Florida Everglades, and we must do all we can to battle its spread and to prevent further human contributions of invasive snakes that cause economic and environmental damage,” former Interior Secretary Ken Salazar said in 2012.
Along with the Burmese python, the rule also covered yellow anacondas and both northern and southern African pythons.
They’re considered “injurious wildlife” under the Lacey Act. The Lacey Act is more than a century old and was created to combat trafficking in illegal plants and animals.
The 2012 rule became official in 2015, and banned interstate transportation and importing of live snakes, gametes, viable eggs and hybrids of each of the four named species.
When Georgians see pythons moseying through the area, it’s as Sollenberger said — someone released the snake into the wild. Take, for example, a 2016 story out of Hephzibah, near Augusta. Someone — not the owner of the snakes — opened up the cages that housed 14 ball pythons and let them loose.
State authorities tracked down the man responsible, who entered a no-contest plea and received a sentence of one year probation and a $545 fine for possessing wildlife without a license.
In 2018, residents in a neighborhood north of the Valdosta mall discovered more than two dozen ball pythons making a home in their community.
Gov. Brian Kemp would have received an up-close and personal interaction with Florida’s python menace had the Georgia Bulldogs football team lost the annual game against Florida. He and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ bet on the game. If Georgia won, DeSantis would have to hunt Georgia feral hogs, and if the opposite occurred, Kemp would have to hunt for Florida pythons.
There are an estimated 100,000 pythons roaming South Florida, and females can lay up to 100 eggs.
Whit Gibbons, a UGA professor emeritus of ecology, wrote in his July 2019 newspaper column that efforts at python eradication are removing a small number of snakes compared to those remaining in the wild and their ability to reproduce in large numbers.
“The climate along the southern Atlantic and Gulf coasts is hospitable enough for the snakes to survive through summer and even longer during mild winters,” Gibbons wrote. “If enough free-ranging snakes are around, they will find each other and mate. A recent and disquieting discovery is that some giant snakes are parthenogenic, meaning females can reproduce without a male.
“If female Burmese pythons can achieve this biological triumph, their odds of inhabiting the rest of Florida and nearby states, at least on a temporary basis, seems like a reasonable expectation, especially as climates become warmer.”