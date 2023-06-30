Three minors and two 19-year-olds were arrested early Wednesday morning for allegedly breaking into a car on St. Simons Island then attempting to run from police.

Officers responded to a call at a home on East Beach at around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday to look into a car break-in. The alleged thieves stole a gun and other items, a release from the Glynn County Police Department said.

