Pulitzer Prize-winning author to speak at college event

College of Coastal Georgia’s Office of Diversity and Inclusion has partnered with the Coastal Georgia Historical Society to present a lecture by Pulitzer Prize-winning author and journalist, Hank Klibanoff. The lecture will take place virtually at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Klibanoff, who worked for 35 years as a journalist and who now leads the Georgia Civil Rights Cold Case Project, will share his research on cold cases from 1940-1970 as well as more recent work.
The mission of the Office of Diversity and Inclusion is to offer programs that foster the understanding of and respect for cultural differences. When this initiative was launched last year, the college began discussions with the Coastal Georgia Historical Society, where CCGA President Michelle Johnston is a board member, on ways to collaborate on programming. Klibanoff’s lecture is the first such collaboration and was scheduled for February in honor of Black History Month.
“To work with leaders at the Historical Society like Sherri Jones and Mimi Rogers has been a dream come true for the college as we look for more and more ways to build impactful partnerships in our community,” Johnston said.
Klibanoff was managing editor of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution when he won the 2007 Pulitzer Prize in History for his book “The Race Beat: The Press, the Civil Rights Struggle, and the Awakening of a Nation.” He coauthored the book with Gene Roberts.
Klibanoff currently serves as Professor of Practice in the Creative Writing Program at Emory University and as director of the Georgia Civil Rights Cold Cases Project. In this role, he guides Emory students in the use of investigative reporting to document the real stories behind unsolved racial murders.
His students have assisted him in researching and producing “Buried Truths,” a podcast on the cold cases. Although not a cold case, the most recent series focused on the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery in Glynn County in February 2020. The podcast is available on most audio platforms.
The local connection to Klibanoff’s most recent research led the historical society to recommend him to the college as a possible speaker. Klibanoff spoke at the society’s 2016 Chautauqua Lecture Series on the Pulitzer Prize and described his work with cold cases.
This week’s lecture will include some of the cold cases that Klibanoff and his students have investigated, as well as his research into the family histories of Arbery and those charged with his murder.
“I am always excited when the college can work with community organizations to explore our collective diversity and shared history,” said Quinton Staples, the college’s director of diversity initiatives. “What makes Mr. Klibanoff’s lecture exciting is that it invites us to learn from history as a means to improve our communities today. After the lecture, I hope participants walk away with a greater appreciation for how connected all of our stories are.”
To register for the virtual event, please email diversity@ccga.edu.