After the first five years on the job, 32-year Brunswick Public Works employee Gerald Buggs knew he was going to ride it out to retirement.
A lot of the other workers there told him that getting through the first five years is the hard part. After that, it was just a matter of earning the pension, he said, so after that, he planned to stay and retire with the city.
He started out in 1990 doing whatever they told him to do — laying asphalt, clearing ditches and cutting grass, among other things. He’s leaving as the supervisor of the stormwater drainage team, having become something of an expert in that field.
“He has extensive knowledge of our local storm drainage system,” said Public Works Director Garrow Alberson. “That knowledge will certainly be missed. Gerald also handles several other various duties throughout the city. He is very good at recognizing things that need to be done, and he makes sure that those jobs are completed on time. It will be difficult to fill all of those roles after Gerald’s retirement.”
One thing Buggs learned over the years was that, when you’re out and about as an employee of public works with the city seal on your shirt, you’re expected to be a representative of the city. Some don’t treat you entirely politely.
He had trouble with that part of the job, but it never led to any significant issues.
While there’s still a way to go, Buggs said the city has come a long way on that front and he feels good handing over the reins to people coming up after him.
The crew is very close, like a family, he said. They don’t always get along, but families don’t either. A co-worker who retired years ago, Dan Gibbons, taught him maybe the most important lesson about a job and about life in general. It’s a tried and true idiom that comes in many forms — measure twice, cut once; slow and steady wins the race; haste makes waste; etc.
“One thing you always do is be very thorough at your job, always do it right the first time so you don’t have to keep doing it over and over again,” Buggs said.
So what’s he going to do now? He didn’t have to think a second about it.
“Everybody always asks what you’re going to do when you retire. I’m going to be with my grandchildren,” he said. “They keep me going.”
He’s got a handful of them, some who he and his wife have helped their daughter-in-law to raise since his son passed away. His oldest grandchild is now a cheerleader at Brunswick High School, but they’re all a handful.
One fun part of it is watching his children deal with disruptive behavior that they themselves were the perpetrators of not long ago.
“You always learn when you act up, payback is you-know-what,” he laughed.
He’s also got a long to-do list of work around the house waiting for him after his last day on Feb. 24.
“The wife will give me a long to-do list. I just hope it’s one page,” he joked.
Buggs is also an avid sports fan — “I watch it all from Thursday night to Monday.” He’ll watch anything but hockey, so it won’t be hard to figure out where he is in the afternoons. Just ask his wife.
“They’ll be like ‘Where’s your husband?’ She’ll say ‘He’s downstairs watching football,’” Buggs said.
After 32 years in the city government, he wanted to thank a bunch of people. Emmett Head, a fellow public works employee, Deborah McCauley-Craig, executive assistant, Public Works Director Alberson and City Manager Regina McDuffie for making him and the rest of the crew feel appreciated in the city.
“And thanks to everybody at Public Works for putting up with me. I’ll miss them all,” Buggs said.
Alberson returned the sentiment.
“We will definitely miss him, and we wish him the best in his retirement,” he said.